These Photos Prove Burning Man Is a Paradise for Pyromaniacs

As its name would suggest, Burning Man is a place where a lot of objects intentionally are lit on fire. Throughout the weeklong desert festival in Nevada, a variety of art projects are ignited, or just consistently spew flames, culminating in the burning of the large wooden effigy from which the event takes it’s name. Hence, there’s a reason that attendees of the event are referred to as “burners.”

This year’s installment—which just wrapped last week—was certainly no different, and we sent California-based photographer, Jacob Avanzato, into the scorching dust to snap some of the playa’s most enthralling moments of fire. He snapped flames from the likes of a mechanical bumblebee bus, giant metal octopus, crew of fire spinners, and much more.

Videos by VICE

“Fire is an integral part of Burning Man,” says Avanzato. “Its cleansing properties wipe the playa clean every year and its beauty is everywhere from art cars to fire spinners. As a photographer, I am incredibly blessed to be able to capture a small part of the wonder and magic out there. From fire to everything else, there’s nothing quite like being a part of Burning Man.”

Check out the gallery below, and please don’t try this at home.