Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies Mode Features Leaked

Major details about the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies Mode have reportedly been leaked online. If true, BO7 Zombies is adding a classic mode that ditches a lot of features from previous games to bring it back to its roots.

All CoD BO7 Zombies Mode Leaked Features

Screenshot: Activision, Treyarch

As we inch closer to the launch of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 on November 14, 2025, more details about the game continue to leak online. This latest rumor comes from infamous CoD insider TheGhostOfHope, who claims to have revealed major BO7 Zombies mode features. According to the leaker, the popular multiplayer will now launch with two modes.

The new “Cursed Mode” is specifically described as being Classic Zombies and will be similar to the original mode that was first introduced in Call of Duty: World at War in 2008.

“Black Ops 7 Zombies will launch with Standard Mode and Classic Mode, which is called ‘Cursed.’”

TheGhostOfHope also claims that the new BO7 Zombies mode will actually lose many modern features that have been added to the mode over the years.

Screenshot: X @TheGhostOfHope

For your convenience, here is a full list of the leaked BO7 Zombies features revealed by TheGhostOfHope:

Its own separate wallbuy, mystery box, and allowed weapon list

NO Minimap

Perk Limit is 4

NO Exfil

Classic Point System

Start with pistol

NO Armor

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Classic Zombies Mode Still Has More Features

Screenshot: Activision, Treyarch

While most CoD players reacted to the leak with excitement, some fans were not happy with the mode having a 4 Perk Limit.

In response to some of the backlash, TheGhostOfHope clarified that there are still more features in the BO7 Cursed Mode that still need to be revealed. So it looks like there is still a bit more about the multiplayer feature we still don’t know about.

“There’s still lots to talk about officially, so people just need to calm down and wait and see. I posted what I knew and it’s not everything.”

It’s also unclear how classic the BO7 Zombies mode will actually be. For example, streaks, salvage, rarities, crafting table, and triple pap have still not been ruled out. Although TheGhostOfHope also didn’t say whether those features would still be in it, either. The insider was sharing the biggest details about the mode he knows so far.

Screenshot: Activision, Treyarch

As someone who hasn’t played a CoD game in years, I feel like Treyarch is doing everything right so far with Black Ops 7.

The new single-player mode looks like something out of Inception, and offering players an option to play a modern and classic Zombies mode just makes sense. There’s also the BO7 leak from August that claims Tac Sprint is being removed from the game. So yeah, everything about the game sounds really promising so far!