Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Will Drop Controversial Feature, Leak Claims

A new leak claims that Treyarch will be removing a major traversal feature in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. If true, the latest CoD BO7 will finally drop two mechanics that most players hated in the multiplayer shooter.

Leak Claims BO7 Will Not Have Tac-Sprint

Screenshot: Activision

A new report claims that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is going to be removing Tac-Sprint from the game. The surprising update comes from an August 12 post from infamous CoD leaker TheGhostOfHope. According to the account, the latest Black Ops title had previously been working on a build without the mechanic, but has now decided to keep it out of the final version of the multiplayer.

Videos by VICE

“There’s currently a build of Black Ops 7 being tested right now that has no tac sprint. This doesn’t mean the final game won’t have it, but this is a very GOOD sign. Update: Looks like this decision is actually final and not just some offshoot test build.” Interestingly, the leaker is also claiming that Treyarch is removing doors from the multiplayer shooter as well.

Screenshot: X @TheGhostOfHope

“As far as I’m aware, there are NO doors on the 6v6 maps for Black Ops 7.” If true, this is a pretty big deal, as many Call of Duty players have disliked both mechanics for years. Of course, it should be stated to take this rumor with a major grain of salt.

The leaker also claimed in July that Tac-Sprint was in the game. So, who knows how accurate this really is. Still, many fans anticipating BO7 were excited by the potential feature change.

CoD BO7 Players Celebrate Sprint Mechanic Change

Screenshot: Activision

Following the leak about Tac-Sprint and doors being removed from CoD Black Ops 7, players took to social media to celebrate the rumor. Fans of the series argued that they are two of the worst features Call of Duty has ever implemented. Many were also critical of Activision for taking years to remove the unpopular mechanic.

“Only took them six years to realize it was the worst thing in existence,” a CoD player wrote on X. Another user exclaimed, “Hoping this does an effective job at slowing the pace down a bit so everybody oiled up and floating everywhere.” One user excitedly posted, “No tac sprint and doors, classic Treyarch coming back!”

Other users speculated that the recent success of the Battlefield 6 beta might have played a part in the tac-sprint’s removal. Although again, I’m not sure if a feature that big can get axed this far into a game’s development. All that said, hopefully the leak is true.

Based on the immense reaction from the CoD BO7 community, this seems like an update many desperately want. With Battlefield 6 finally giving Call of Duty a serious challenge for the first time in years, this seems like the perfect time to ditch the disliked traversal mechanics.