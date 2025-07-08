Capcom Responds to Players Harassing ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Developers

Capcom has canceled a Monster Hunter Wilds panel at CEDEC after the game’s developer received targeted harassment from users. PC players are angry that MH Wilds still has performance issues on Steam. However, some fans are taking it too far, and Capcom is now responding to it.

‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Panel on Game Optimization Gets Canceled

Screenshot: Capcom, CEDEC

The Computer Entertainment Developers Conference (CEDEC) is the biggest annual gaming conference in Japan. To close out the event’s final day on June 24, Capcom was going to host a panel about the optimization of Monster Hunter Wilds. However, the Japanese studio recently revealed that they have canceled their appearance. While Capcom didn’t give a specific reason for pulling out of the conference, many suspect it’s due to the MH Wilds team recently having to deal with harassment from players.

Videos by VICE

PC users have particularly been vocal about their frustration with the performance of Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam. So it would make sense if Capcom didn’t feel comfortable doing a conference about “game optimization” when it’s currently a hot topic issue for some fans. However, the Monster Hunter studio made a post on their website to address the criticisms they have been receiving. According to the blog, some players have engaged in “intimidation” and “threats” towards the studio’s developers.

“We take customer opinions and requests seriously. They are indispensable for improving our products and services, and we strive to improve quality. On the other hand, we have confirmed some instances of slander, libel, denigration, intimidation, threats to harm or disrupt business, and harassment against our executives and employees by name or in a manner that recalls specific individuals, via customer support desks, social media, and review/posting sites on game sales sites.”

Capcom Responds to Harassment

Screenshot: Capcom

Controversy surrounding Monster Hunter Wilds first started popping up back in June 2024. Players frustrated with the game’s PC performance began review-bombing the title on Steam. It got so bad that the critically acclaimed RPG now has an “overwhelmingly negative” rating on the Valve platform. According to Capcom though, some players have gone too far and are now harassing its developers.

“Such behavior has the potential to undermine the environment in which all employees of our company can work with peace of mind. It can also damage their physical and mental health. Therefore, we will respond appropriately to these acts based on our ‘Guidelines for Responding to Customer Harassment.’ If we find any of the following behaviors that are beyond the scope of socially acceptable standards, we may refuse to provide support or services.”

Screenshot: Steam

Capcom have also stated that for more severe cases, they may even contact the police. “Furthermore, in severe cases, we may contact the police or lawyers and take legal action, including criminal proceedings.” Now, it should be stated that the blog post doesn’t specifically mention Monster Hunter Wilds or the canceled CEDEC panel. But based on the timing, it appears likely this is all a response to the overwhelmingly negative reception the studio has gotten for the Steam version of MH Wilds. It goes without saying, this is not cool. Negative reviews are one thing, but harassing developers is unacceptable.