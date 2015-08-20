Five-inch heels, fuchsia bikes, the occasional pink-mohawked helmet: New Orleans’s first all-female motorcycle club, Caramel Curves, isn’t your typical biker gang. Founded in 2005 by the eponymous Caramel, the group was originally intended as a counterpart to a male biker crew. After Hurricane Katrina devastated the entire city and disbanded the club, however, its future was uncertain–until Caramel decided to bring the Curves back together again, this time as a club all their own.

Today, they’ve created a community that encourages confidence, camaraderie, popping wheelies, and getting very creative when painting your preferred mode of transportation. The only rules: You have to be a woman and own a motorcycle to join. In our first episode of Girl Gangs, Broadly meets the members of this all-female collective and follows the pack as they ride the streets of the Big Easy.