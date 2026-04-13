How Gen Z Is Fighting Back Against AI Bots at Work

The AI takeover isn’t happening quietly. In fact, it’s being slowed down from the inside.

While your complaints about AI are mere words, some are putting their AI hate into action. According to a recent survey, 29 percent of employees are allegedly taking their AI hate to heart by actively sabotaging their company’s AI initiatives. Those numbers jump significantly to 44 percent among Gen Z workers.

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Workers aren’t doing anything dramatic, or even all that impressive, to play their parts in rendering AI useless. Even better, there’s not just one tactic. It’s a suite of low-key, destructive strategies that either weaken the company’s AI systems.

Some are feeding sensitive company data into public AI tools. Others are intentionally producing low-quality, AI-assisted junk work to make the technology look unreliable. Some are just outright refusing to engage with the systems at all. Heck yeah.

Gen Z Workers Are Sabotaging The AI Being Trained To Replace Them. Allegedly.

Whatever form the rebellion takes, it’s all in an effort to weaken the AI ecosystem as a whole. And for a relatable reason, too: about 30 percent of workers surveyed say they fear AI will replace their jobs. Others say that they are sabotaging AI because it poses security risks, and they would rather companies didn’t rely on such an easily manipulated technology. Others still complain that while AI tech CEOs claim that AI will make workers’ lives easier by reducing workload, the opposite has happened—companies are using AI integration as an excuse to dump even more work onto employees.

There also seems to be a general confusion as to why AI is suddenly being plopped into their workplaces, since there rarely seems to be a clear plan in place, making every workday seemingly an experiment in figuring out how or even why a company should use AI in the first place.

None of that is stopping executives from charging ahead with their AI plans anyway. Hysterical, considering that, according to the same survey, roughly 72 percent of executives say AI is causing them anxiety, and more than half believe it’s actively creating division inside their companies. Corporate leadership seems to be far more on board with the AI hype train than workers. The survey says that 64 percent of executives report using AI tools for over two hours a day, compared to just 28 percent of employees.

The top executives see AI as inevitable and necessary. Of course they would. They believe it’s their sacred duty, as leaders of their human workforce, to eliminate as many human employees as possible to reach the corporate American ideal of no workers and all profit. Rightfully, workers surveyed see AI as an existential threat to their livelihoods, a threat being hurled at them by their bosses, who seem not to care at all about the lives they would ruin in their desperate search for maximum workforce optimization.

Workers who embrace AI tend to advance more quickly and earn more promotions. Those who opt out or show resistance risk becoming pariahs, made obsolete by their pro-AI executive overlords. Companies are trying to radically alter the American job landscape as American workers scramble to keep up. But some don’t want to keep up. They would rather fight back by doing everything they can, no matter how small, to ensure that they aren’t replaced by a robot.