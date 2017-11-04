Cheeto Mac and Cheese Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 cups|946 ml whole milk

2 pounds|907 grams American cheese, cubed

kosher salt, to taste

1 pound|425 grams macaroni

1 large bag Cheetos or any cheesy stick-chip

Videos by VICE

Directions

First, make the cheese sauce. In a large pot over medium heat, add milk. Bring to a simmer. Add cubed American cheese little by little, stirring with a spatula until you achieve a velvety cheese sauce. Next, boil macaroni. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil in a separate large pot. Add macaroni, stirring every once in a while to make sure they don’t clump together. Do not overcook. We are going to bake the casserole later. A little bite is OK. “Al dente” is what we are going for. Heat the oven to 400°F. Drain the pasta, add back into the pot. Add cheese sauce until the pasta is covered but not soupy. Add cheesy macaroni to the casserole dish. Smash all the Cheetos up and sprinkle evenly, covering every inch of the macaroni. You want a golden crust all the way to the edge. Bake the macaroni at 400°F until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes, then serve. Add favorite hot sauce, ketchup, or whatever. This is a blank canvas. Add ham, bacon, tomatoes, kale—whatever you want to add will be amazing. Let your freak flag fly.

From How-To: Make Mac and Cheese with Matty Matheson

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .