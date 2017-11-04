Cheeto Mac and Cheese Recipe

Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
4 cups|946 ml whole milk
2 pounds|907 grams American cheese, cubed
kosher salt, to taste
1 pound|425 grams macaroni
1 large bag Cheetos or any cheesy stick-chip
Directions
- First, make the cheese sauce. In a large pot over medium heat, add milk. Bring to a simmer. Add cubed American cheese little by little, stirring with a spatula until you achieve a velvety cheese sauce.
- Next, boil macaroni. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil in a separate large pot. Add macaroni, stirring every once in a while to make sure they don’t clump together. Do not overcook. We are going to bake the casserole later. A little bite is OK. “Al dente” is what we are going for.
- Heat the oven to 400°F. Drain the pasta, add back into the pot. Add cheese sauce until the pasta is covered but not soupy.
- Add cheesy macaroni to the casserole dish. Smash all the Cheetos up and sprinkle evenly, covering every inch of the macaroni. You want a golden crust all the way to the edge.
- Bake the macaroni at 400°F until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes, then serve.
- Add favorite hot sauce, ketchup, or whatever. This is a blank canvas. Add ham, bacon, tomatoes, kale—whatever you want to add will be amazing. Let your freak flag fly.
From How-To: Make Mac and Cheese with Matty Matheson
