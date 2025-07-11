‘Cleanfall’ Jumps and Blasts Into Early Access Next Month, and This Is One You Should Have Your Eyes On

When I think of indie games that push the limit of imagination and creativity, I instantly go back to Cleanfall. An incredibly ambitious rogue-lite that pushes the envelope when it comes to interactivity in the world of video games, it’s unlike anything else. Using a hand-drawn art style, I was immediately drawn into the demo, and I’ve had to revisit it more than a few times to get my fix. Now, I can finally uninstall that demo and get ready for the full game. We’ve got a release date, and it’s right around the corner. Do you think you’re ready to become the ultimate cleaning machine? Because I don’t think you’re ready for what this one has to offer.

August 8, 2025, Is Going To Be a Very Busy Day for Me, Because ‘Cleanfall’ Is Stealing All My Free Time

Have you ever wanted to be, essentially, the world’s most kick-ass Roomba? Well, do I have some amazing news for you then? Cleanfall is a rogue-lite by nature, but the way runs progress is incredibly different. You’re given one weapon, one that can not only push you and other objects away, but can be used as a typical gun. But sometimes, it doesn’t want to work like your standard gun. Maybe you can use it to pick things up and throw them? Other times, you’ll want to push things away and use them like bombs. Perhaps burrow deeper into the walls and floors of this ever-expanding cave? The possibilities are basically endless in the world of Cleanfall, and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to discover every secret that the game is hiding from me.

Seriously, let the demo speak for itself. It’s an incredible experience, and one that you’re not going to forget any time soon. As the full release of Cleanfall lingers right around the corner, you’ll thank yourself for jumping in and getting used to how the game functions. It’s a little confusing at the start, but once you start learning how the momentum-based physics works, you’ll feel like a wizard. Or at least a Roomba Robot wearing an adorable little maid suit.

If that’s not enough to get you hyped beyond words, the demo has gotten a fairly significant update, too. Remember how I said that I was going to uninstall the demo earlier? Yeah, I don’t think that’s happening any time soon.