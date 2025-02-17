‘Cleanfall’ Mixes ‘Terraria’ With Physics-Based Roguelike Gameplay for a One-Of-A-Kind Game

There’s something so charming about a side-scrolling game that has incredibly advanced physics. Cleanfall takes inspiration from games like Spelunky and Terraria while mixing in some incredibly unique features of its own. The result is something unlike anything I’ve ever played before, with a deeply infectious loop of trial-and-error that continued to surprise me. Cleanfall is something that should be on your radar, especially as it continues to grow and evolve.

‘Cleanfall’ Is an Incredibly Ambitious Project With Plenty of Heart and Tons of Fun

At the beginning of the Cleanfall Next Fest demo, I received a brief tutorial to explain its in-depth mechanics. To be fair, it was a little overwhelming at first. My weapon could help launch me in the right direction, but could also be used as a proper gun. But only if the enemy was small enough. Bigger enemies could only be pushed away when using it. Unless there was a specific variable to… you get the point. It’s a lot of learning before anything, and honestly? I’m glad it’s here. It makes Cleanfall feel like a singular experience. Its hand-drawn aesthetics, reminiscent of early Flash animations, made me feel right at home. And once I finally made it into the pit, it was time to explore.

Cleanfall is heavy on vibes, exploration, and even combat. I could scavenge through the environment, using items I had found as weapons. A personal favorite that made me laugh every time I found it, the Fartseed, became one of the most valuable pieces of equipment during my runs. But as I dug deeper into the seemingly neverending pit, I found stronger items, alongside stronger enemies. In typical Roguelike fashion, I could upgrade my gear and hope that I would survive long enough to utilize it.

Mix this all together with some tower-defense-styled elements, crafting, and the like? You’ve got a basic idea of what Cleanfall has to offer. It’s one of the most ambitious indie games I’ve ever played. And even after just diving into the demo, I can tell that this one has what it takes to stand out. Typically, Cleanfall is not the type of game that I fall in love with. But after trying this one out, it may be time for me to start digging.