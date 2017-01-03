The xx, Radiohead, and Justice to Play Coachella 2017

English trio The xx, veteran experimentalists Radiohead, French producer DJ Snake, and Ed Banger duo Justice were announced today as some of the biggest acts set to play Coachella 2017. The six-day festival will take place over two weekends in April at the usual location of Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club, and feature the same lineup on both weekends.

The bill features a substantial number of electronic musicians across the genre spectrum, from Maya Jane Coles, Richie Hawtin, and Loco Dice to Steve Angello, Galantis, and Martin Garrix. For the first time since 2010, Kevin Saunderson, Juan Atkins, and Derrick May will also play a rare set together as The Belleville Three. Other notable artists set to play include Porter Robinson alongside Madeon, as well as Four Tet, Nicolas Jaar, Anna Lunoe, Phantogram, Kaytranada, and Marshmello.

For those that needed proof, last year’s edition of Coachella that dance music didn’t need EDM to thrive. On another note, if you’ve ever been to the festival, you probably know the ten types of freaks you meet at Coachella parties.



Passes for the festival will go on sale this Wednesday, January 4 at 2 PM EST.