Colorado’s ‘Frankenstein Bunnies’ Are Freaking Out the Internet

Residents of Fort Collins, Colorado, have recently been spotting what look like rabbits—but at the same time look like living nightmares. These have jet-black horns and tentacle-like growths sprouting from their faces.

Before you grab your pitchfork and crucifix, they’re not the result of a Hellmouth opening up. It’s a virus.

It’s the Shope papillomavirus, or SPV, a cousin of the human papillomavirus. Transmitted mainly through biting insects like ticks and mosquitoes, SPV causes keratinous growths that look like thick black antlers to disconcertingly jut out of the faces of wild rabbits, particularly cottontails.

These are the same growths that probably gave rise to the legend of the jackalope, an American cryptid that resembles a cute bunny with deer antlers. Some of the affected rabbits, like the one found by Fort Collins resident Susan Mansfield, don’t end up looking as cute and majestic as a jackalope.

They end up looking like demons with Cthulhu-esque tentacles coming out of their mouths.

“I thought he would die off during the winter,” she told 9NEWS. “But he didn’t. He came back a second year, and it grew.” The tumors can get big enough to block vision or prevent the rabbit from eating, which is when wildlife officials start to worry.

Despite their eldritch horror vibe, these rabbits aren’t dangerous to humans or pets. Colorado Parks and Wildlife told Colorado’s Fox 31 that SPV is not transmissible to people, and it doesn’t spread to cats or dogs either. Still, they suggest keeping pets leashed and away from infected animals.

If you see a rabbit that looks like it leapt straight out of hell and into Colorado, don’t panic. In fact, rejoice, because you’ve probably just witnessed a real-life version of a jackalope. But then feel sad because the poor little bunny doesn’t deserve all that.