The Coolest Gadgets From CES That You’ll Actually Be Able to Buy This Year

Most of what’s shown at CES, the world’s largest annual tech trade show, is a lot of pie-in-the-sky concept art, mad inventor bullshit you’ll never be able to buy, and overly complicated solutions in search of a problem that don’t serve any real purpose. It’s part of what makes CES great.

The other part of what makes CES great is finding the cool stuff, the useful stuff, the mad-inventor-with-an-MBA stuff that you’ll actually be able to buy soon. Now that CES has come to a close, we’ve rounded up all our favorites that you can order and take home in 2025.

roam sodatop for $50

Love everything about carbonated water except for the environmental disaster of single-use packaging? A SodaStream takes care of that by carbonating water for you, but what to do if you’re out and about and not near your SodaStream? The Roam SodaTop screws right onto a reusable water bottle and can carbonate up to a liter of water in five seconds. The replaceable CO2 canisters cost 70 cents each and are good for a single liter. Made of stainless steel, they’re also 100% recyclable.

roam sodatop attached to not-included bottle – credit roam

We don’t have an exact date for when it launches, but with Roam saying that it’ll be in Q1 2025, that’s—well, basically it’s right on top of us. Flavored CO2 cartridges are under development and will come later.

segway xyber ebike for $3,000

segway xyber with optional second battery – credit segway

Does this 35-MPH electric bike satisfy only the technicalities of a bicycle? Maybe so. But it looks sick as hell, and even if the price makes your eyes bug out of your skull, Daffy Duck style, it actually settles in the mid-range of the ebike market. With built-in Apple Find My location tracking, automatic electronic and mechanical wheel locks when the kickstand is down, and a 56-mile range (double with the optional $800 second battery), the Xyber is both beaut and brute. Preorders are available until February 2.

lenovo go s with steamos- $500

lenovo go S – credit lenovo

Here’s a first: a handheld gaming console from a third-party manufacturer that features SteamOS. Valve’s operating system is beloved for its simplicity, but until now if you wanted to game on SteamOS, you had to buy Valve’s own Steam Deck. Lenovo updated the Windows 11-only Lenovo Go to create the Go S, a half-generational update rather than an entirely new refresh.

While the Windows 11 version of the Go S comes out later this month for $800, the SteamOS version will be available in May 2025 for $500. The next-generation Go 2 comes out later this year, but with no word that it’ll feature SteamOS, it appears—for now—that if you want a Lenovo system with SteamOS anytime soon, you’ll have to spring for the Go S.

wewalk smart cane 2 for $850

Wewalk smart cane 2 control panel – credit wewalk

Given that we don’t have a visually impaired tester who was able to try out this highly advanced white cane, we have to hedge that its features seem to add actual functionality with its use of AI, rather than slamming it willy nilly into the product to add marketing flash, like a lot of brands at CES this year.

The Smart Cane 2 incorporates AI to warn the user of impending obstacles, both through haptic feedback (vibrating through the cane) and audible feedback (through a built-in speaker or Bluetooth-connected headphones). It can also link to your smartphone through the app to provide live schedules for public transportation, audibly call out nearby attractions (such as restaurants and cafés), and give turn-by-turn navigation. Ordering is available now.