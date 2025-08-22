Happy Friday! This weekend, we are experiencing a powerful, rare new moon, called the black moon, in the astrological sign of Virgo.

However, currently, we’re still in the last phase of the lunar cycle: the waning crescent. This phase occurs directly before the new cycle, as the moon loses its illumination. It will reach 0% illumination in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Right now, the moon is 28.98 days old and has less than 2% illumination. It’s also sitting in the astrological sign of Leo. Tomorrow, it will shift into Virgo and start its new eight-phase cycle.

It’s August 22. Here’s everything you should know about today’s moon.

Current Moon Phase: August 22, 2025

Today, August 22, the moon is a waning crescent. It’s just one day away (less than that, actually) from the new moon. It’s a mere sliver of light in the sky, likely barely visible to the naked eye at this point in the cycle, as it’s less than 2% illuminated. Tomorrow, it will reach 0% illumination, and the side of the moon facing Earth will not be highlighted by the sun.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the eighth and last phase of the lunar cycle. This occurs when illumination from the sun falls between 50% and 0%. In other words, the moon is losing its light from the sun—at least from our view here on Earth.

According to Kopernik Observatory and Science Center, “This moon phase occurs once a month, rising around 3 a.m., and setting around 3 p.m., sticking around for approximately 7.38 days before going into the New Moon phase. The area illuminated on the surface of the Moon during this phase is in the shape of a crescent, and the amount of sunlight reflecting off of the Moon is decreasing.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Leo

Today’s crescent moon is in the fiery sign of Leo. Leos are known for their passionate, confident, and magnetic energy. When the moon enters Leo, you might notice a desire within you to bask in the spotlight.

According to AstroSeek, during this crescent moon in Leo, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Additionally, this particular phase and astrological sign are associated with the heart, aorta, blood circulation, blood pressure, and heart rate. According to AstroSeek, these organs are more sensitive during this time, and it’s important to tend to them.

Waning Crescent Symbolism

The waning crescent moon is a time for surrender and relaxation. Just before the new moon, when there will be a surge in energy and desire to manifest, it’s the ideal time to rest and reflect.

According to Emma Lycett, aka The Ritual Witch, a yoga teacher, moon manifestor, spiritual coach, and reiki and massage therapist, the waning crescent moon is a “time to acknowledge how you are really feeling and gain clarity on what you want moving forward.”

“Cancel plans if you need to, schedule time to take long baths or read a book,” she wrote on her website, Mystical Moon Rituals. “Do the things you know nurture your soul. What feels like self-care to you? What activities make you feel rested and fulfilled? How are you really feeling right now? Check in with yourself.”

Are you ready for the new moon magic this weekend?