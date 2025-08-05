Happy Tuesday! Today is August 5, 2025, and the moon is currently in the astrological sign of Sagittarius. We are still under a waxing gibbous moon.

As we covered yesterday, this phase of the lunar cycle occurs between the first quarter moon and the full moon. It might appear as a semicircle in the sky, gradually looking fuller and fuller until it reaches peak illumination this weekend.

Now is an exciting time as we prepare for the Sturgeon Full Moon, which will pack a ton of energy. Think of this as your last-ditch effort to get your shit together, for lack of better words. You might be refining some old plans or reevaluating your approach to your goals right now. Or, perhaps, you’re merely coasting, enjoying the Sagittarius energy in the air.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s waxing gibbous in Sagittarius.

Current Moon Phase: August 5, 2025

As mentioned above, today’s current moon phase is a waxing gibbous moon in Sagittarius—a fiery and energetic sign. However, this afternoon, the moon will be shifting into its next zodiac sign of Capricorn, which is a much more grounded and diplomatic one. So, if you feel conflicting energies today, you’ll know why.

This current moon is rising in the east during the mid-afternoon hours. It’s typically high in the eastern sky around sunset, so you might be able to get a decent view during your evening commute. This moon is also currently gaining illumination from the sun. In other words, it’s appearing larger and fuller every night. Currently, the moon is 11.14 days old and has an 86% illumination.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the phase occurring directly after the first quarter moon and directly before the full moon. It is the fourth of eight phases in the lunar cycle.

During this time, the moon is slowly gaining more illumination from the sun, appearing as a semicircle (more than half) in the sky. Typically, you will notice the moon during the evening hours on the eastern horizon.

“Now most of the Moon’s dayside has come into view, and the Moon appears brighter in the sky,” NASA reports of the phase.

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is still situated in Sagittarius, which it was also in yesterday. However, later today, it will be moving into the earth sign of Capricorn. This signifies a major shift from an expansive, playful energy to a more serious, disciplined one. Now is the time to slow down, ground yourself, and get clear on your intentions.

A waxing gibbous moon in Sagittarius is also an ideal opportunity to channel your philosophical, lighthearted side and explore all parts of yourself. However, as the moon shifts into Capricorn, it’s a reminder to remain practical in your pursuits. Don’t dream so big that you lose your grounding. Find a balance between your desires and aligned action.

Waxing Gibbous Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon phase is known as the “final push,” so to speak, before the full moon. Now, if you’re into astrology at all, you likely know that the full moon is a time for reflection and release. As the phase directly before the full moon, the waxing gibbous is meant for refining plans, taking the final steps toward a goal, or tying up loose ends on a project.

During the rest of this week, the moon will gain more and more of its light. It’s time to prepare for the beauty, awe, and power of the Sturgeon Full Moon this weekend. Are you ready?