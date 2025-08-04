Each phase of the moon has its own illumination percentage, rising pattern, and even spiritual symbolism. Astrologers believe that working with the phases of the moon might actually benefit individual growth and manifestation, which is basically just living in alignment with your values and dreams.

Interested in learning more about where we are in the current lunar cycle? Let’s dive into today’s moon phase.

Videos by VICE

Current Moon Phase: August 4, 2025

Today’s current moon phase is the waxing gibbous, which is taking place in the sign of Sagittarius. The moon is more than 50% illuminated by the sun at this time, meaning it will appear almost—but not quite—full. Each day, it will get fuller and fuller, reaching 100% illumination (or the “full moon” status) by August 10.

“The Waxing Gibbous on August 4 has an illumination of 79%,” Moongiant states on its website. “This is the percentage of the Moon illuminated by the Sun. The illumination is constantly changing and can vary up to 10% a day.”

Additionally, the “current moon” (or phase, I should say) is 10.25 days old, or 10.25 days into its lunar cycle, which began on the new moon.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

According to NASA, a waxing gibbous moon occurs when “most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.” Moongiant reports that a waxing gibbous moon rises in the East during mid-afternoon hours. By sunset, it’s often high in the eastern sky, meaning you are likely to notice it at this time.

This moon phase, which is one of eight in the lunar cycle, occurs between the first quarter and the full moon. The word “waxing” refers to the illuminated part of the moon growing larger, while the term “gibbous” refers to the shape of the moon (semi-circle).

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius

According to Moongiant, “The current zodiac moon sign is Sagittarius, positioned at 12.84° within the sign. The Moon entered Sagittarius on August 3, 8:56 a.m., and will shift into Capricorn on August 5, 1:45 p.m. The zodiac moon sign represents the position of the Moon as it moves through the twelve signs of the zodiac.”

The moon is in each zodiac sign for about 2.5 days before moving into the next one. Many astrologers believe that when the moon is in a specific zodiac sign, the energies associated with said sign are heightened. For example, Sagittarius is known to be energetic, adventurous, curious, and free-spirited. So, when the moon is in this sign, it might stir up some of this energy in your own life.

A waxing gibbous moon in Sagittarius is known for expansion, travel, communication, and new experiences. During this phase, you might feel more called to be social, learn about new topics or areas of study, and even take a solo trip. Consider planning a few days out of town, or get outside your comfort zone in some way.

Waxing Gibbous Symbolism

A waxing gibbous moon often signifies one last push or execution before a period of intensity. Because the full moon is a period of release, the waxing gibbous typically involves a time of focused effort and following through on intentions set during the new moon.

If you have any loose ends you need to tie up on a project, or if you’d like to refine or adjust your current approach, now is the time to do it, according to astrologers. This might require extra reflection, which many recommend doing around or just before the full moon.