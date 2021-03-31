Daily Horoscope: April 1, 2021

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius today at 1:59 AM, inspiring a sunny and optimistic mood, but we’re approaching things in a very grounded, realistic manner as the moon connects with Saturn at 8:53 PM. The moon connects with the sun at 10:46 PM, creating an easygoing energy.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you in an inspired and adventurous mood! You’re eager to expand your mind, craving new experiences.

Taurus

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius today, encouraging you to leave the past where it belongs: behind you. It’s a powerful time to pay off a debt.

Gemini

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. It’s a solid time to discuss plans and commitments as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn.

Cancer

You’re energized to tackle your chores as the moon enters fire sign Sagittarius. Easy energy flows around productivity and success as the sun and moon make a harmonious connection.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! It’s a solid day to discuss plans and commitments as the moon connects with Saturn.

Virgo

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. It’s a great time to tackle your chores as the moon connects with Saturn. The moon and sun also make contact, encouraging you to release the past.

Libra

Today is all about communication as the moon enters Sagittarius! It’s a great time to discuss the future and connect with your partners as the moon makes helpful connections with both Saturn and the sun.

Scorpio

Your focus is on finances today as the moon enters Sagittarius. It’s a great time to work out issues concerning security and your home life as the moon and Saturn make a helpful connection.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to sit with your emotions. It’s a solid day to talk about the future as the moon connects with Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing a boost to your intuitive abilities. Make time to catch up on rest. It’s a lovely time to connect with your home and family as the sun and moon make a harmonious connection.

Aquarius

The moon enters fun fire sign Sagittarius today, igniting the sector of your chart that rules your social life! It’s a solid day to network and connect with mentors as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn.

Pisces

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius today, creating a warm and cozy mood at home! The moon connects with Saturn, making it a great time to hammer out issues concerning cash and security.

