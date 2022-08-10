Daily Horoscope: August 11, 2022

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries at 4:08 AM, inspiring open hearts, generosity, and a sense of expansion and adventure. This all bodes well for the sun in Leo’s squares with Uranus in Taurus at 8:53 AM, which can find us eager to explore and experiment. Just be careful not to rush into things!

Venus enters Leo at 2:30 PM, bringing passion and drama and inspiring us to love with our whole hearts! Mars connects with Neptune in Pisces at 5:44 PM, bringing a sense of optimism as we courageously go after our goals. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 8:57 PM, perhaps kicking up surprising emotions, and the full moon in Aquarius takes place at 9:36 PM, inspiring a sense of release and distance from whatever we’ve been passionately pursuing during Leo season.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Try to keep your impulses in check as the sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus! Venus enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring romance, glamor, and creativity. Your ruling planet Mars, now in Taurus, mingles with Neptune in Pisces, bringing compassion and creativity. An issue that’s been building in your social life may come to a climax during today’s full moon in Aquarius. You might find yourself less interested in a social circle you’ve been part of, but new connections could also be forming!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

You could be making some surprising choices today as the sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus enters Leo, inspiring a warm, comforting atmosphere at home, and Mars in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you making meaningful social connections. The full moon in Aquarius could also find you making an important career achievement or realizing something crucial about your life’s purpose.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Surprising news may arrive as the sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Venus enters Leo, boding well for communication. A sweet message might come your way! Mars in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring passion and creative inspiration. The full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius can find you having a philosophical breakthrough! A conversation could reach a climax. News about travel or school may be on the way.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You’re focused on progress and are in an experimental mood as the sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Venus enters Leo, which could bring a lovely gift or bode well for your finances. Mars in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you connecting with inspiring people or ideas. The full moon in Aquarius might mean you’re releasing a project or kicking an old habit.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Your astrological ruler, the sun, which is now in your sign, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, finding you making a surprising career move! Venus enters your sign, which can find you feeling especially charming and attractive, and Mars in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring creativity and a smooth, productive atmosphere. The full moon in Aquarius may bring an important breakthrough for you and a partner. Relationships might be going through a transformation at this time.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you exploring unexpected opportunities. Venus enters Leo, and you’re craving quiet time alone with your lover, or more space to rest and relax. Mars in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication. The full moon in Aquarius may find you resolving a debt.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Unexpected shifts might pop up in your social scene as the sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus enters Leo, which can find you feeling quite popular! Awkward issues may be smoothed over as Mars in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces. The full moon in Aquarius may find you and a crush taking things to the next level, your relationship with an established partner deepening, or a creative breakthrough taking place. Or, you might simply feel called to let loose and have fun!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Important shifts may be taking place in your relationships as the sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Some attention and applause could arrive as Venus enters Leo. Your ruling planet Mars, now in Taurus, mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a passionate atmosphere. It’s an exciting time for love and creative collaborations! The full moon in Aquarius can find you working out how to create a stronger work-life balance.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

An unexpected change in plans may arrive as the sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Venus enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring a fun, playful atmosphere. Mars in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, perhaps finding you sprucing things up at home or adding a little magic to your everyday routine. The full moon in Aquarius can bring an important conversation to a climax. Information may come to light.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which may bring unexpected thrills! Allowances and adjustments are offered as Venus enters Leo. Mars in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you learning inspiring news. The full moon in Aquarius may mean resolving a financial issue or realizing something important about security.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The mood is experimental and surprises may pop up as the sun in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus. Venus enters your opposite sign Leo, boding very well for your relationships. Mars in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring strength and compassion. The full moon in your sign, Aquarius, can inspire deep emotional release. An important shift in your relationship with yourself (and as a result, with others) may take place.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

A surprising change in plans may take place as the sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Venus enters Leo, making it a lovely time for a spa day…pamper yourself, dear Pisces! Mars in Taurus mingles with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, inspiring creativity and compassion. The full moon in Aquarius can find you releasing an old habit! It also encourages you to slow down and rest.