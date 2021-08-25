Daily Horoscope: August 26, 2021

Mercury, the planet of the mind, makes a harmonious connection with power planet Pluto at 10:23 AM, inspiring deep conversations. It’s a powerful time to transform your thinking. The moon in fire sign Aries clashes with Pluto at 2:02 PM, stirring up intense or difficult emotions, like envy or greed, but we’re in a generous mood as the moon connects with jovial Jupiter at 5:14 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Powerful conversations regarding your career or a project that’s important to you take place as Mercury mingles with Pluto. The moon is in your sign, inspiring you to focus on self-love, and a generous energy flows as it connects with jovial Jupiter.

Taurus

Messenger planet Mercury connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, finding you having deep, intense conversations. Your worldview is undergoing a major change.

Gemini

Intriguing information is shared as your ruling planet Mercury mingles with Pluto. The moon in Aries finds you focused on your social life, and exciting connections are formed as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Cancer

Deep conversations take place in your relationships as Mercury connects with power planet Pluto. The moon in Aries finds you focused on your career, and exciting opportunities may arrive as it connects with Jupiter.

Leo

Mercury makes a powerful connection with Pluto, inspiring a hugely transformative atmosphere that’s fantastic for breaking patterns. The moon in fellow fire sign Aries mingles with lucky Jupiter, making it an exciting time to connect with people.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with power planet Pluto, inspiring important conversations regarding romance and creativity. Intense emotions regarding intimacy surface as the moon clashes with Pluto.

Libra

Intense conversations regarding the past, or hidden, secret things may take place as Mercury connects with Pluto. The moon in your opposite sign Aries connects with lucky Jupiter, inspiring romance and creativity!

Scorpio

Communication planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Pluto, bringing intriguing information your way. You may be connecting with important or powerful people.

Sagittarius

Important conversations concerning money and power take place as Mercury connects with Pluto. The moon in fellow fire sign Aries connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, inspiring an open-minded atmosphere.

Capricorn

Transformative conversations take place today as Mercury and Pluto connect. The Aries moon finds you focused on your family life, and an energy of abundance flows as the moon mingles with Jupiter.

Aquarius

A big boost to your intuition arrives as Mercury connects with Pluto. The moon in Aries connects with Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, inspiring a generous and open-minded atmosphere.

Pisces

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Pluto, finding you and your partners having deep, important conversations. The moon in Aries finds you focused on security today, and as it clashes with Pluto, you’re having intense emotions about the ways you invest your time, energy, and money.

