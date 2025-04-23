Watch Our New Documentary About the UK’s Early Release Prisoners

Late in 2024, the Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer responded to a prison capacity crisis by sanctioning early release for more than 16,400 inmates across the country. While sections of the public and media jeered the government’s decision, painting the move as an easy let off for thousands of criminals convicted for an illicit buffet of varying offences, not all prisoners found life after incarceration to be a bed of roses.

In a new VICE documentary, we follow some of those freed by the early-release scheme, as they struggle to reintegrate with public life, reunite with old acquaintances, and try to stay away from old habits as their days turn into a tedious mission to put a roof over their heads and a spring in their step. They also give us the lowdown on the latest ingenious techniques for getting drugs into prison via drone and how to earn fast cash with the aid of just a few “I love yous” and a smartphone full of several dozen gullible strangers.

Videos by VICE

Watch it in the player below or over at the VICE YouTube channel now.