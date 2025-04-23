Lil Wayne to Headline MSG Ahead of ‘Tha Carter VI’ Release

Lil Wayne is set to headline New York City’s Madison Square Garden on June 6. The show, Wayne’s first-ever at MSG, will arrive alongside the release of Tha Carter VI, the latest installment in Weezy’s Carter series.

Fans in attendance will see the New Orleans rapper perform many songs off C6 for the first time. Tickets go on sale April 25, with presales beginning April 23 at 10 AM ET.

Weezy announced the news on April 22 via social media. “June 6th – See you at The Garden!” he tweeted. The rapper also unveiled the cover art for his long-awaited album, which pays homage to the iconic covers for 2008’s Tha Carter III and 2011’s Tha Carter IV, featuring baby photos of Wayne covered in tattoos.

Before his headlining set at MSG, Lil Wayne will perform at the New Orleans Jazz Festival later this week, before hitting Birmingham, AL (May 3), Stockton, CA (May 9), Bakersfield, CA (May 10), Memphis (May 15), and Oklahoma City (May 16).

Tha Carter VI will mark Wayne’s first full-length release since 2023 mixtape Tha Fix Before Tha VI, and serves as the official follow-up to his 2020 album Funeral. The sixth offering in the rapper’s Carter series, C6 follows 2004’s Tha Carter, 2005’s Tha Carter II, 2008’s Tha Carter III, 2011’s Tha Carter IV, and 2018’s Tha Carter V.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Wayne revealed C6 will feature guest appearances from Miley Cyrus, U2’s Bono, Andrea Bocelli, Machine Gun Kelly, Wyclef Jean, Elephant Man, and Weezy’s 15-year-old son Kameron, among others. In addition, the album may include a track backed by an uncleared Billie Eilish sample.

“If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” Wayne told Rolling Stone, adding that he recorded 30 songs with Wyclef for the album. “You don’t know what’s going to pop out. You going to probably do like eight songs [with Wyclef] because he’s going to keep flipping what you did on one [song] and make a whole [new] song out of that shit.”