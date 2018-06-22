Daily Horoscope: June 23, 2018

The Sun connects with Uranus at 1:58 AM, inspiring brilliant ideas, and the Moon connects with Saturn at 2:46 AM, encouraging maturity. However, Mercury opposes Pluto at 5:23 AM, revealing secrets and stirring up very intense conversations. The Moon in Scorpio clashes with Mars at 8:24 AM, sparking an aggressive energy, and sensitive vibes are in the air as the Moon clashes with Venus at 12:34 PM. The Moon meets lucky Jupiter at 5:11 PM and dreamy Neptune at 10:23 PM.



All Times EST.

Difficult emotions don’t scare you, Cancer… but talking about them? That can be hard, and that’s exactly what’s in store for your relationships today. Luckily, the Moon in Scorpio sends helpful vibes your way this evening.

Difficult energy flows today as communication planet Mercury opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto, and you’ll have to work through some topics you’ve been unsure how to deal with. Stay focused, be flexible, and avoid paranoid thinking, dear Leo!

You have a sharp mind, Virgo, and today your ruling planet Mercury opposes power planet Pluto, meaning your laser focus is ready for action—no mystery will go unsolved, you’re collecting all the facts. Expect drama in your social life to be stirred up.

You’re not into confrontation, Libra, but today’s opposition between communication planet Mercury and the lord of the underworld, Pluto, will push you to discuss some hard issues you can no longer ignore. Secrets bubble to the surface.

The Moon is in your sign today, Scorpio, so make time to nourish yourself—start by honoring your emotions instead of repressing them. Messenger planet Mercury opposes your ruling planet Pluto this morning, finding you faced with a difficult conversation.

The Moon is in sensitive water sign Scorpio today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to catch up on sleep. Difficult conversations about money and intimacy are stirred up, and you’re very sensitive to other people’s energies today.

Difficult but unavoidable conversations take place in your relationships today. If you find yourself being manipulative, ask yourself how you’d feel if you were called out (which you probably will be at this time).

Aquarius, you should know better: Pretending something didn’t happen doesn’t make it go away. You’ll relearn this lesson again today. The Moon in Scorpio encourages you to focus on the future.

The Moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, Pisces, bringing you interesting insights as drama unfolds in your social life, thanks to chatty Mercury opposing the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

A critical turning point has arrived today, Aries, and very powerful conversations and realizations are made due to Mercury’s opposition to Pluto. The Moon in Scorpio asks you to leave the past in the past.

Very intense conversations arise today, Taurus, but as difficult as the topics may be, you’ll likely leave with a very deep understanding about what’s going on. Important information is surfacing.

Your planetary ruler Mercury opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto, this morning—this is intense as hell! Difficult topics come up for conversation. Don’t be paranoid! This is a powerful time to get to the bottom of a situation that you’ve been trying to figure out.