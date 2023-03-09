Daily Horoscope: March 10, 2023

The moon in Libra opposes Venus in Aries at 4:07 AM, stirring passion and desire—but difficult feelings like jealousy or loneliness may arise. Practicing gratitude is important, but give yourself space to reflect or journal about disappointment, too. You can shred your list of grievances up after, if that helps bring some release!

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini at 6:00 AM, which can bring a boost in confidence. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 6:37 PM, challenging us to let go of the past. The moon enters Scorpio at 7:06 PM and makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in Pisces at 7:51 PM, encouraging us to consider our expectations.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A partnership may be at a turning point as the moon in Libra opposes the planet of values, Venus, in your sign, Aries. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini, which can speed up communication. The moon enters Scorpio, perhaps finding you organizing your bills.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Libra opposes your ruling planet Venus in Aries today: You might find yourself feeling lazy, but ask yourself: Are you enjoying luxuriating around and doing nothing, or do you have complicated feelings about it? Take time today to reflect on rest, and why you need it. The moon enters Scorpio, too, encouraging connection.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Libra connects with Mars in your sign, Gemini, inspiring a fun and flirtatious atmosphere. Your inner go-getter can be activated! The mood is highly productive as the moon enters Scorpio.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in your opposite sign Capricorn, which can find you asking deep and important questions about your partnerships. The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. You could be committing to an important goal as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Libra opposes Venus in fellow fire sign Aries, which can find you having intriguing discussions about desire. The moon enters Scorpio, too, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and encouraging you to get cozy with loved ones.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with action planet Mars in Gemini, which can bode well for financial or career success! The moon enters Scorpio later on, which is helpful for any research or communication you’re focused on at this time.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Libra, and it opposes your ruling planet Venus in Aries, which can put you in an especially romantic mood! However, complicated feelings like envy or laziness could come up. The moon connects with Mars in fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring confidence and perhaps finding you embarking on an adventure. The moon enters Scorpio later on, bringing your focus to finances.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon connects with Mars in Gemini and squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a productive energy at work, and bringing an intense yet transformative discussion. The moon enters your sign, Scorpio, encouraging you to focus on self care, and you may be committing to something you love as the moon connects with Saturn in fellow water sign Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring an exciting atmosphere in your social life. The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to catch up on rest, and the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you setting boundaries at home or in your personal life.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, which can find you making an important decision about your career. The moon enters Scorpio, bringing your focus to your social life. A commitment could be explored as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Things can feel like they’re coming together easily and your energy is high as the moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini. The moon enters Scorpio, which could bring your focus to your career, and solid discussions about money may take place as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

A boost in confidence can help you leave the past behind as the moon in Libra connects with Mars in Gemini. The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, which could find you exploring travel or education plans. The moon connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, and you may be committing to a long-term goal.