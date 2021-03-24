Daily Horoscope: March 25, 2021

The moon in passionate fire sign Leo opposes over-the-top Jupiter at 9:27 AM, so watch out for big emotions and maybe even some drama! A more grounded energy arrives as the moon enters thoughtful earth sign Virgo at 11:25 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo for much of today, and some drama gets kicked up in your social life as it opposes Jupiter! But romance and creativity are in the air, too. You’re focused on tackling your to-do list as the moon enters Virgo.

Taurus

You’ve been focused on home and family as the moon moved through Leo, but your attention turns to fun, romance, and artistic expression as the moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo.

Gemini

The moon in Leo finds you feeling chatty, but you’re in a more private mood as the moon enters Virgo, shifting your focus to home and family life.

Cancer

The moon is in Leo this morning, finding you reflecting on cash and comfort. As the moon enters thoughtful Virgo later, it lights up the communication sector of your chart, finding you focused on giving and getting answers.

Leo

The moon is in your sign during the first part of the day, finding you diving deep into your partnerships! As the moon enters Virgo, your attention turns to finances. Make time to reflect on your budget.

Virgo

The moon in Leo encourages you to catch up on rest today! The moon enters your sign later on, finding the world on your emotional wavelength—it’s a lovely time to connect with your inner voice.

Libra

Drama kicks up in your social life as the moon in fiery Leo opposes Jupiter. A shift in energy takes place as the moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Scorpio

The moon in Leo finds you focused on your life in public today, which continues as the moon enters Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life. It’s an exciting time to network!

Sagittarius

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo may bring big news and intriguing opportunities your way, and your attention turns to your career and your life in public as the moon enters Virgo.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo encourages you to settle some debts and leave the past behind, and the moon enters Virgo, opening you up to many new and exciting opportunities!

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign, Leo, for the first part of the day, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. It’s a powerful time to create compromise. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to gain closure on the past.

Pisces

The moon wraps up its time in Leo today, finding you thinking about your habits. The moon then enters your opposite sign Virgo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and making this a powerful time to connect with people!

