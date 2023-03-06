Daily Horoscope: March 7, 2023

The moon in Virgo makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus at 5:51 AM, inspiring experimentation and finding us taking some exciting risks! The full moon in Virgo takes place at 7:40 AM: Confusion may clear as details emerge, and an important release could take place at this time.

Saturn enters Pisces at 8:35 AM, finding us exploring new ways to set boundaries and achieve goals. The moon squares off with Mars in Gemini at 6:06 PM, inspiring impatience, and folks might feel sensitive as the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces at 11:39 PM. Slow down and focus on self care!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for March!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Today’s full moon in Virgo can find you wrapping up a project, reorganizing your schedule, or kicking an old habit. Saturn enters Pisces, encouraging you to catch up on quality time with yourself: You don’t have to be available to everyone all the time!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Today’s full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo can find a situation that’s been brewing in your love life reaching a climax! A creative project may be completed. Saturn enters Pisces, perhaps finding you setting important boundaries in your friendships.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

An important shift could be taking place at home or in your personal life during today’s full moon in Virgo. You can reconnect with, or let go of, the past in some significant way. Saturn enters Pisces, perhaps finding you taking on an important leadership position over the coming months.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A conversation may come to a climax during today’s full moon in Virgo. Information could come to light. Saturn enters fellow water sign Pisces, and you might be firming up plans involving travel or education. You could be committing to a long-term goal that’s important to you.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Today’s full moon in Virgo can find you addressing—or resolving—a situation concerning money, security, or comfort. Saturn enters Pisces, which could find you setting important boundaries regarding money. You might get serious about paying off debt, dealing with taxes, sharing money with partners, or building your wealth.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

There’s a full moon in your zodiac sign today, Virgo! This is a powerful time for release. You could be letting go of old patterns or modes of moving about in the world. You might be making important commitments in your partnerships (romantic or otherwise) as Saturn enters Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Today’s full moon in Virgo encourages you to slow down and rest! Your imagination can be especially creative at this time, and you may have unusual dreams or a creative breakthrough. Take time off from work to daydream, if you can. Saturn enters Pisces, encouraging you to set firm boundaries at your day job. You could also feel inspired to commit to a new wellness routine.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Today’s full moon in Virgo can bring a situation that’s been brewing in your social life to a climax. Saturn enters Pisces, which could find you committing to a creative project or exploring future plans with lovers. You might find yourself feeling very selective in the coming months about how, and with whom, you have fun.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A career high could be taking place during today’s full moon in Virgo! Or you may simply feel like a big achievement has been reached, like you’ve gotten to the summit of a very tall, hard-to-climb mountain. Congrats, Sag! Saturn enters Pisces, too, which could find you setting important boundaries at home.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Today’s full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo can find you gaining a better, clearer big-picture view of things. Details may be coming together. A new idea can inspire you; yesterday’s plans seem so boring! Saturn enters Pisces, encouraging you to set boundaries concerning communication.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

There’s a full moon in Virgo today, and it may find you resolving a financial issue. Saturn enters Pisces, too, encouraging you to set boundaries regarding money, especially within your relationships. Getting your budget organized, settling debts, and paying taxes may be a focus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Today’s full moon in Virgo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart. Issues may be confronted! But great collaboration can also take place. Saturn enters your sign, Pisces, which could find you taking on new responsibilities, and perhaps being less flexible or go-with-the-flow than usual.