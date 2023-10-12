Daily Horoscope: October 13, 2023

A sense of mental fortitude and resilience flows through us as Mars in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces at 8:29 AM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You and your partners can tap into a state of flow that allows you to put fears and weighty financial narratives to bed as Mars in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mars in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces, and you’re more interested in keeping a tighter-knit social circle and preserving your energy for your partnerships or people that have been by your side the longest.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your work ethic and stamina are turning heads as Mars in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces. You can also find it easier to respect your body’s boundaries and circadian rhythm.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Resiliency and romantic vibes energize you to think seriously about your future and believe in your dreams as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Conversations about familial obligations could arise as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. You might unburden yourself from a line of ancestral baggage or inheritances may be passed down.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

There’s a lot on the agenda as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. Your partnerships can bolster your sense of agility while keeping you grounded and focused on tasks at hand.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your focus on productivity motivates you to work more efficiently and cut out habits or routines that have too little return on investment as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re in the mood to make romantic gestures and nurture emotional bonds through physical contact and play as Mars in Scorpio harmoniously connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Alone time is sacred as Mars in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces. The solitude and privacy offered by your living space are things you’re adamant to protect.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

It is easier to network and build connections within your community as Mars in Scorpio harmoniously connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. There may also be an opportunity for a short trip or weekend getaway.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

People are turning to you as a valuable resource or recognizing you as someone with experience they appreciate as Mars in Scorpio is witnessed by your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You may find yourself embarking on an adventure into the unknown or preparing for a journey abroad as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in your sign. Committing to furthering your education or becoming an apprentice might be on the horizon. Your wisdom and spiritual growth can attract people seeking guidance, but don’t feel obligated to act as a guru. Ultimately, you can only speak for yourself.