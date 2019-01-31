Daily Horoscopes: February 1, 2019

The moon in grounded earth sign Capricorn finds us reflecting on the passage of time—but we also need to watch out for short tempers today. Mars and Pluto, the planets of war, square off and things get heated! Egos clash, and shit stirring commences. Set your boundaries and bring in an unbiased third party to help mediate power struggles.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Capricorn finds you in a sleepy mood today, Aquarius. However, Mars and Pluto’s clash rings an alarm that you have a hard time sleeping through—watch out for miscommunications, manipulations, and arguments. Maybe just keep your phone turned off altogether!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Capricorn finds you reflecting on your social life today, Pisces, but the mood is tense, and Mars’s clash with Pluto finds you especially sensitive about being used for your time and energy (or money!).

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re focused on your career today, Aries, thanks to the moon in hardworking Capricorn. However, your ruling planet Mars clashes with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, and you need to keep your temper in check because the spotlight is on you and you don’t need everyone to see you argue with someone!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, and you’re thinking about important, long-term things, Taurus. However, unforeseen frustrations find you in a bad mood. Get extra rest!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s moon in Capricorn finds you in a somber mood, Gemini, and there’s drama in the air that you just aren’t in the mood to deal with. Egos will clash—you need to figure out what your values are, and stand up for your boundaries.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Capricorn illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your relationships today, Cancer. However, there’s an intense clash between Mars and Pluto, the planets of war—watch out for big tempers!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to work hard today, Leo, but you’ll get frustrated by people during your commute, or fight with others about scheduling details. Take things slow!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s an extremely intense day for your relationships, Virgo: On one hand, Pluto and Mars’s clash could mean hot sex or a vigorous painting session (or other creative endeavor!)—on the other, this clash may also bring big, mean fights.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in earth sign Capricorn today, finding you craving time at home and with your loved ones. However, there’s also a very contentious, heated energy in your partnerships due to the clash between Mars and Pluto, the planets of war.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Capricorn illuminates the communication sector of your chart, but stay cool today, Scorpio—conversations get heated and arguments abound as Mars and Pluto, your two ruling planets, clash.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You know what’s important to you and you’re ready to fight for it, Sagittarius—but tread carefully today: Tempers are short and a big fight may be in store thanks to a clash between Mars and Pluto…but this clash could result in hot sex, too!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Watch out for a big fight in your personal life today, Capricorn. Mars and Pluto, the planets of war, square off, and you may find that you need to get out of your house and take a long walk. The moon is in your sign—self love is key!

