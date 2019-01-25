Daily Horoscopes: January 26, 2019

The moon in Libra connects with lucky Jupiter at 3:23 AM, creating a generous energy, but beware of tempers as the moon opposes Mars at 3:56 AM. The moon connects with sweet Venus at 10:03 AM, and the vibes is affectionate—just watch out for power struggles when the moon clashes with Pluto at 11:30 AM!



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, Aquarius, encouraging you to go on a trip or learn something new. However, you might be too tired to leave your bed—and that’s okay, since you can travel remotely. That’s what books are for, right?

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Libra finds in you in a sensitive mood today, Pisces. You’re craving depth and intimacy—you want more. But you also need to open yourself up to important changes now—are you ready to transform?

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in Libra, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, Aries! Lovely news comes your way this morning, but tension is in the air, too. Be smart about the moves you make, and don’t feed control issues—yours or anyone else’s.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Libra asks you to get organized today, Taurus, and while you love editing your closet, some communication issues may make it tricker than expected to get things done today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, Gemini, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart—exciting! Intense, passionate connections are formed today—just be conscious of fair give-and-take in your relationships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Libra, the sign of balance, and it’s lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. You’re ready to have a cozy day in, but issues in your relationship will require your attention, too.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in intellectual air sign Libra today, Leo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, but watch out for complications around your commute and misunderstandings about plans.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Libra today, Virgo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your finances. Power struggles concerning money come up today, but you know your worth, so stick by it!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Libra! The world is on your emotional wavelength—mostly. Some stress at home pops up today, so make your boundaries clear!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Be gentle with yourself today, Scorpio! The moon is in Libra and it’s time for you to rest. Emotionally intense conversations arrive around midday: Be patient and don’t succumb to being manipulative to get your way, or falling for anyone else’s games.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in charming air sign Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to network—but keep a close eye on your spending!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Libra finds you focused on your career and reputation, Capricorn. How do you want the public to see you? This is an important time to consider what your choices say about how your bosses—or your fans—react to you.

