Daily Horoscopes: June 13, 2019

The moon enters brooding water sign Scorpio at 12:02 AM and opposes rebellious Uranus at 9:11 AM, finding us sitting with surprising feelings. Let go of your preconceived notions. Scorpio energy is all about transformation, and as it opposes Uranus, it’s no time to be closed-minded or cling to the past.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters transformative water sign Scorpio, inspiring you to kick a bad habit, Gemini. As the moon opposes Uranus, you suddenly realize that you’re done with something and totally ready to move on!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, finding you in a sexy mood, dear Cancer—drama unexpectedly descends on your social life as the moon opposes Uranus, the planet of surprises. Unexpected exchanges take place.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters mysterious water sign Scorpio and finds you in a private mood, Leo—and unexpected shifts in your career and public life also arise as the moon opposes Uranus, the planet of surprises.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules communication, and some surprising ideas, news, and opportunities arrive as the moon opposes Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Your beliefs are being challenged, dear Virgo.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Scorpio, asking you to spend some time with your budget, Libra. As the moon opposes Uranus, the planet of surprises, you’re asked to consider how unexpected spending of your time and energy impact you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio, so make time to nurture yourself and spend time near your element, water. The moon opposes Uranus, bringing shake-ups to your relationships—are you ready for change?

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Scorpio, asking you to take some time to yourself, Sagittarius. It’s not a good time to overbook yourself; you’ll want flexibility and freedom as the moon opposes Uranus, the planet of the unexpected.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to connect with your friends and network, Capricorn. Unexpected drama pops up in your social life as the moon opposes Uranus, the planet of surprises.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career, Aquarius. You’re ready to make changes as the moon opposes your ruling planet Uranus—a surprise today helps you see things more clearly.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, bringing new opportunities your way, dear Pisces. It’s a lovely time to explore new ideas; you’ll be surprised by what you learn as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Scorpio, asking you to let go of the past. You can’t move on to better opportunities if you’re holding on to what once was, dear Aries. A shift concerning finances takes place as the moon opposes Uranus, the planet of the unexpected.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio and lights up the relationship sector of your chart, dear Taurus. Breakups or breakthroughs take place as the moon opposes Uranus, the planet of the unexpected—how willing are you to change and grow?

