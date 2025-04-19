Jey Uso Wins First World Championship at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 weekend kicked off with a World Heavyweight Championship change as Jey Uso captured his first World title.

The former Intercontinental Champion won this year’s Royal Rumble match, opting for the most imposing man in all of WWE. Gunther has been the champion since SummerSlam last August, defeating Damian Priest. This isn’t the first time they’ve met in the ring, nor is it the first tussle for the title.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event in January, Gunther narrowly defeated Uso to keep the title on him. Just days later, Uso won the Rumble. He quickly called his shot after winning, leaving his ally Cody Rhodes for the Elimination Chamber winner. Of course, that man is John Cena, who aims to capture his 17th World Title tomorrow night to surpass Ric Flair.

Jey Uso Becomes WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Gunther set the pace fairly early on, slow and methodical. However, one thing we’ve learned over the last year is to never underestimate Uso. He hits a frog splash, which Gunther kicks out of, but it slows him down momentarily. He grabs the championship as a distraction, using the title to attempt to steal the win. Uso refuses, but Gunther has the sleeper locked in.

As he gets brutally chopped across the chest, Uso laughs. He hits Gunther with a powerbomb, straight out of The Ring General’s playbook. He hits the trifecta next: a superkick, spear, and the Uso Splash. He goes for a second and a third to ensure Gunther doesn’t get back up. He locks in the sleeper, which Gunther taps out to.

After fireworks and a celebration with the crowd, Jimmy Uso comes into the ring to hand his brother the championship. While the result was to be expected, Gunther tapping out was the real surprise of the match. Nonetheless, it sets the tone for the rest of WrestleMania 41 night 1.