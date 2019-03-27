Daily Horoscopes: March 28, 2019

The moon in Capricorn clashes with the sun at 12:10 AM and we’re asking ourselves important questions about what direction we want to head. Mercury ends its retrograde at 9:59 AM and finally, the miscommunications and delays we’ve been contending with start to subside. We’ve learned a lot and we’re ready to move forward. There’s a chatty mood as the moon connects with Mercury at 5:48 PM. The moon connects with dreamy, imaginative Neptune at 7:43 PM.



All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’ve been so sleepy, Aries, thanks to Mercury retrograde in Pisces! The retrograde ends today and your intuition is feeling much sharper. Continue getting plenty of rest—you’ll have lots of decision-making to do soon.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Mercury retrograde in Pisces has found you running into so many old friends! However, it’s also brought some confusing miscommunications. Mercury retrograde finally ends today, Taurus—rejoice!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde today, Gemini, pushing conversations ahead, especially in your career. It’s time to move forward with a project you’ve been anxious about and step into the spotlight.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mercury ends its retrograde in fellow water sign Pisces today, clearing up some miscommunications and finding you moving forward with some exciting opportunities.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Messenger planet Mercury ends its retrograde today, freeing you from the many miscommunications and delays you’ve been contending with, Leo. Important changes will continue to be made as Mercury moves forward.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury finally ends its retrograde today, making communication in your relationships way easier, Virgo! It’s been a tricky month for decision-making, but the energy shifts now.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication planet Mercury ends is retrograde today, making it much easier for you to make plans, Libra! Things at work will begin to run more smoothly.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mercury retrograde in fellow water sign Pisces ends today, Scorpio, pushing conversations forward in your love life and in your creative projects. Finally, you’ll stop running into so many exes!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde today, Sagittarius, finding you moving forward with issues concerning your home and family life. You’ve been so nostalgic lately! Now, you’re looking to the future.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mercury retrograde in Pisces ends today, Capricorn, creating a much easier vibe for communication. Fewer misunderstandings pop up, and it’s much easier to make decisions.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mercury retrograde in Pisces ends today, and finally, you’ll stop misplacing all your belongings! Conversations concerning money will begin moving forward.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mercury retrograde is finally over and soon you’ll start feeling more like yourself when it comes to communication. You’re starting to move forward with some important decisions.

