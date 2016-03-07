Did Actress Just Drop a New Tune on Twitter?

Earlier today Darren Cunningham, AKA Actress, AKA one of the most innovative and intriguing producers working in contemporary electronic music today, released a new tune, “Cosine”, into the ether. As you’d expect from an artist who doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of conventionality, he didn’t drip feed it to a label or a website. No, he beamed it straight into our hearts and minds and ears via Twitter.

In a now deleted tweet, Cunningham linked to a Sendspace page where those of us lucky enough to be sat around watching the TL unfurl in real time were able to download the 12 minute churner.

Videos by VICE

The tweet might have vanished, but the file remains. “Cosine” sounds like underwater dub techno, which it turns out is a very good thing indeed. It’s basically Das Boot for the Basic Channel fan in your life.

THUMP reached out to Actress himself to see what was going on, but as of yet, we’ve heard nothing back. Keep your eyes peeled, though, and we will keep you updated with any developments.