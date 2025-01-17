Diddy Allegedly Told a ‘Making The Band’ Contestant That He Wanted to Eat Their Flesh

The Diddy allegations just keep on rolling in. According to Hot New Hip-Hop, Diddy is accused of telling a contestant on his MTV show Making The Band 2 that he want to “eat [their] flesh” after they made him angry.

The allegations arose in Peacock’s new documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, about the rise and fall of the rapper-turned-businessman. In the doc, former Making The Band 2 contestant Sara Rivers opens up about her time around Diddy, sharing some stories that paint the picture of a pretty dire environment for everyone in his orbit.

Videos by VICE

“When he got angry with one of my band members,” Rivers alleged, “he said, ‘You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh.’” Recalling another alleged incident, Rivers claimed Diddy told another contestant that he “could get a crackhead and pay them $20 to smack the shit out of [them].”

Diddy is currently in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty and was denied bail three times. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, and his trial is set to start on May 5, 2025. Additionally, Diddy is also facing numerous civil lawsuits stemming from alleged sexual misconduct and assault.