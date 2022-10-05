Disco (Elysium) Is (Maybe) Dead

It’s been a busy week for gaming news, from shakeups at ZA/UM, the studio behind Disco Elysium, to rumors of a Horizon Zero Dawn remake, and the acquisition by Fandom of various websites, including Giant Bomb and GameFAQs. After the break, Rob realizes he might’ve have made a mistake the first time he played Isonso, Patrick is enjoying working through trauma via dream dodgeball in Desta, and Ren is praying that more indie horror devs let vibes carry them instead of chases and puzzles in The Fridge is Red. Then, a quick dip in the Question Bucket has us contemplating what we’d do with infinite baked goods.

Discussed: ZA/UM 0:39, Fandom Acquisitions 12:06, Horizon Zero Dawn Remake 23:06, Pokemon Unite 34:00, Isonzo 43:18, Desta 55:22, The Question Bucket 1:13:32, Outro and Announcements 1:52:49

This transcript was edited for length and clarity.

