Drag X Drive Gets Its 1.1.0 Update, Bringing Wireless Local Play

I still haven’t had a chance to play Drag X Drive. It has nothing to do with it not being well reviewed in some places.

I have the perfect gaming setup for it. My gaming chair has great armrests. Because I have a recliner and not one of those insanely uncomfortable racing chairs, they’re positioned just right for me to play this.

What does that have to do with my discussion of the game update? Not a darn thing. I just really like that chair. However, I will definitely play it at some point. It looks cool. Anyway, here’s the update info.

Drag X Drive patch notes

General Updates

It’s now possible to play local wireless games. Select Local wireless park from the Mode tab of the X Menu to play.

The game will now display play history. Select Stats from the Help tab of the X Menu to view it.



I’m surprised it didn’t launch with the ability to play games locally via wireless. But good on Nintendo for making that change. There is no way people were going full LAN party for this one, right? Hopefully, games with randoms haven’t devolved into full-blown sweat-fests.

The game will now display player levels, which increase by gaining XP. It displays in the upper right corner of the screen on the X Menu. It is not used in matchmaking for public parks.

It is now possible to select either Set as Blue or Blue/Red for Your Team Color. Select Settings on the Help tab of the X Menu, then select Display Options to make this choice.



There’s more on the Nintendo site. I hope this game takes off. I think they gave up way too soon on ARMS, and I’d hate to see Drag X Drive suffer the same fate. Some games need some time and tweaking to get right.

Or maybe just update ARMS for the Switch 2.