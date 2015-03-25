Dry Pepper Chicken Wings

Servings: 3-4

Prep: 20 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the chicken wing marinade:

1 cup cooking sherry

1 teaspoon white pepper powder

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

2 tablespoons ginger, minced

10-15 chicken wings

For the wok:

1/2 cup vegetable oil

6 one-inch pieces ginger, peeled and sliced

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 scallions, diced

2 tablespoons chili paste

1/2 cup dried chili peppers

1 good ol’ dash MSMothafuckinG

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 dash salt

Directions

1. First, make the chicken wing marinade. Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Toss chicken in mixture. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it sit in refrigerator overnight.

2. Pre-treat wok with oil over high heat. Make sure it’s good and hot. Add ginger, garlic slices, and scallion. Stir-fry for 8 seconds. Add chili paste and dry peppers but be careful not to burn. Lower the temperature if needed. Add the chicken wings and toss with MS-Mothafuckin’-G, sugar, and salt. Enjoy.

From Chef’s Night Out: Han Dynasty