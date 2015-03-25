Dry Pepper Chicken Wings

Servings: 3-4
Prep: 20 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Ingredients
for the chicken wing marinade:
1 cup cooking sherry
1 teaspoon white pepper powder
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder
2 tablespoons garlic, minced
2 tablespoons ginger, minced
10-15 chicken wings
For the wok:
1/2 cup vegetable oil
6 one-inch pieces ginger, peeled and sliced
2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
2 scallions, diced
2 tablespoons chili paste
1/2 cup dried chili peppers
1 good ol’ dash MSMothafuckinG
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 dash salt
Directions
1. First, make the chicken wing marinade. Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Toss chicken in mixture. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it sit in refrigerator overnight.
2. Pre-treat wok with oil over high heat. Make sure it’s good and hot. Add ginger, garlic slices, and scallion. Stir-fry for 8 seconds. Add chili paste and dry peppers but be careful not to burn. Lower the temperature if needed. Add the chicken wings and toss with MS-Mothafuckin’-G, sugar, and salt. Enjoy.
From Chef’s Night Out: Han Dynasty