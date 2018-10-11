Easy Cacio e Pepe Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
kosher salt, to taste
1 pound|454 grams spaghetti
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese, plus more to garnish
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
Directions
- Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 9 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid.
- Meanwhile, heat the butter and oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the pepper and cook until lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Add the pasta and cheeses, tossing to coat. Add a little bit of the reserved pasta water until creamy and serve immediately with more cheese.
