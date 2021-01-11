Easy Tempura Recipe

Serves 6
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 55 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
Serves 6
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 55 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
for the yuzu soy sauce:
¾ teaspoon kudzu
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 ½ tablespoons yuzu juice
1 ½ tablespoons yuzu kosho
3 tablespoons sake
¼ cup|60 ml mirin
2 tablespoons oligo syrup
¾ teaspoon fish sauce
for the tentsuyu:
½ cup|125 ml dashi stock
2 tablespoons mirin
2 tablespoons soy sauce
freshly grated and drained daikon
freshly grated ginger
for the yuzu soy sauce:
¾ teaspoon kudzu
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 ½ tablespoons yuzu juice
1 ½ tablespoons yuzu kosho
3 tablespoons sake
¼ cup|60 ml mirin
2 tablespoons oligo syrup
¾ teaspoon fish sauce
for the tentsuyu:
½ cup|125 ml dashi stock
2 tablespoons mirin
2 tablespoons soy sauce
freshly grated and drained daikon
freshly grated ginger
for the tempura:
canola oil, for frying
1 ⅓ cups|180 grams tempura mix
4 ounces|115 grams squid tubes, thinly sliced and dried
6 tail-on, peeled and deveined shrimp, dried
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 ½ cups|195 grams all-purpose flour
6 shiitake mushrooms, stems removed
6 shiso leaves
4 asparagus spears, trimmed
1 medium carrot, peeled and sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds
1 small sweet potato, peeled and sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds
Directions
for the tempura:
canola oil, for frying
1 ⅓ cups|180 grams tempura mix
4 ounces|115 grams squid tubes, thinly sliced and dried
6 tail-on, peeled and deveined shrimp, dried
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 ½ cups|195 grams all-purpose flour
6 shiitake mushrooms, stems removed
6 shiso leaves
4 asparagus spears, trimmed
1 medium carrot, peeled and sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds
1 small sweet potato, peeled and sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds
Directions
- Make the yuzu soy sauce: In a small bowl, whisk the kudzu with 2 teaspoons water. In a small saucepan, combine the soy sauce, yuzu juice, yuzu kosho, sake, mirin, oligo syrup, and fish sauce over medium-high. Bring to a simmer, then whisk in the kudzu slurry. Cook until thickened, about 1 minute. Set aside to cool until ready to use.
- Make the tentsuyu: In a small saucepan, whisk together the dashi, mirin, and soy and cook for 2 minutes over medium heat. Cool completely, then transfer to a small bowl. Dollop the daikon and ginger in the bowl when ready to serve.
- Heat 2-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 335°F. Heat the oven to 250°F.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the batter with 1 cup|250 ml cold water until there are no dry spots, taking care not to overmix. Season the squid and shrimp all over with salt and pepper.
- Working in batches, dredge the squid in the flour, then the batter and fry, turning as needed, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a sheet tray fitted with a wire rack, season with salt, and place in the oven to keep warm. (We also recommend just eating everything as you fry it so it’s super crispy while you eat.)
- Repeat dredging and frying in batches with the shrimp and the remaining vegetables, transferring everything to a sheet tray in the oven to keep warm while you continue frying everything else. The mushroom should take 2 to 3 minutes, the shiso, shrimp, and carrot about 4 minutes, 3 minutes for the asparagus, and about 4 to 5 minutes for the sweet potato.
- Once you’re done frying, transfer everything to a platter and serve with the dipping sauces.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.