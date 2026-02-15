Weekly Horoscope: February 15-February 21

The week opens with curveballs: Sun square Uranus rattles routines and pokes at stubborn habits, especially around money, time, and pride. The Aquarius New Moon resets the social ecosystem, so invites, friend drama, and online boundaries get rewritten. Expect sudden honesty, surprise cancellations, and a couple “wait, what?” moments that reveal what needed updating anyway. The Moon also runs hot, pressing on nerves and triggering snap decisions.

Then Pisces season arrives midweek, stargazer, and the vibe turns tender, strange, and uncomfortably honest. Venus and Mercury in Pisces boost romance, art, and meaningful talks, but Saturn conjunct Neptune demands definitions: what’s real, what’s wishful thinking, and what you’re committing to. Keep plans flexible, keep your ego off the keyboard, and ask for specifics when something feels foggy. Care counts most when it’s practical, like feeding yourself, paying attention, and following through. A little restraint now saves regret later for everyone.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your week runs on electricity and opinions. Mars in Aquarius wants progress, not permission, so impatience spikes when people move like they’re buffering. Early on, the Moon meets Mars, turning feelings into action fast. Aim that surge at one concrete fix: a hard conversation, a schedule change, a boundary that stops the drain. Sleep helps; your body’s not a robot.

Aries, the trick is keeping your edge without turning it into collateral damage. When the Moon sextiles Mars late in the week, you get a cleaner channel: confidence with better timing. Say what you mean, then give others room to respond. Pick one cause, one project, or one person worth showing up for consistently. The rest can stay on read.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This week has a soft-focus filter, and it actually works for you. Venus in Pisces makes pleasure feel holy and practicality feel negotiable, so watch the impulse to buy comfort like it’s a personality. Taurus, midweek the Moon meets Venus and boosts sweetness, attraction, and a craving for something that feels safe in your body, not just impressive online.

Let desire be honest, not strategic. If someone’s giving mixed signals, don’t turn it into a project. Ask one direct question, then listen to the answer you get. Make time for beauty that restores you: good food, good music, clean sheets, art that makes your chest loosen. Your standards stay high. Your heart gets to stay open.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your brain gets an upgrade this week, like the universe finally paid for the premium version. Mercury in Pisces keeps things imaginative, but Mercury trine Jupiter opens the big door: better news, smarter conversations, an idea that actually has legs. Gemini, say yes to the invite that expands your world, not the one that drains you for content.

Midweek, the Moon meets Mercury and puts your feelings on the mic. That can be sweet or messy, depending on who’s listening. Write the risky text, then reread it once and send it, or delete it and sleep. Either choice counts as self-respect. Keep receipts in your notes, not in your tone. People respond well to you when you’re direct and warm.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your week is a mood carousel, and it moves fast. The Moon starts in Aquarius and hits Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, then Mars, so feelings get intense and oddly productive at the same time. Cancer, notice where you keep trying to control the outcome instead of naming the need. The New Moon in Aquarius resets the social storyline. New boundaries, new allies, new ways to share space without losing yourself.

Then the Moon slips into Pisces and turns on the soft lighting: Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury bring sweeter conversations, romantic honesty, and a helpful boost for creativity. Later, the Moon in Aries meets Saturn and Neptune, which can blur “I want” and “I should.” Keep it simple. Ask for specifics. By the weekend, Taurus Moon energy supports rest, food, and actual comfort.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Early week feels like the universe yanking the aux cord. Sun square Uranus brings curveballs and sudden opinions—yours included. Leo, don’t treat every surprise like a referendum on your worth. Keep plans flexible, and let one disruption show you what needs updating. The New Moon in Aquarius resets your relationship zone: who gets access, what you’ll negotiate, what you’re done tolerating.

By midweek, the Sun enters Pisces, and the vibe turns raw. Intimacy, money, and trust get highlighted, so honesty beats theatrics. If something feels confusing, ask for specifics. If you’re drained, step back and recharge. A small act of generosity can repair more than a long explanation. Let this week teach you change can be a compliment for you.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your mind wants order, but this week rewards smart improvisation. Mercury in Pisces keeps intuition strong, and Mercury trine Jupiter brings big-picture wins: a useful contact, a green light, a solution that saves time. Virgo, let yourself sound human in meetings and messages; perfection can wait while connection does the work.

When the Moon meets Mercury, your feelings want a sentence, not a spreadsheet. Say the thing you’ve been editing down to nothing. If you’re overwhelmed, pick one task that changes the whole day and finish it first. Keep your standards, but stop treating every detail like a crisis. Later, celebrate with something sensory: good food, a clean space, and a hard reset. You don’t need to earn rest.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

This week turns your taste levels way up. Venus in Pisces makes you romantic, generous, and slightly allergic to anything that feels cheap or performative. Libra, don’t confuse politeness with desire. If you want something, name it plainly, then let the response tell you everything. Your charm works best when it isn’t covering for discomfort.

When the Moon meets Venus, sweetness gets easier to give and receive. That can mean a genuine date, a creative glow-up, or a long-overdue apology that actually lands. Keep one foot on the ground, though. Fantasy can be fun until it becomes your whole plan. Choose beauty that restores you: music, art, good food, clean sheets, soft clothes. Love should feel like care, not a guessing game.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Power themes are unavoidable this week, and they’re not all ominous. The Moon meets Pluto early, putting instincts on high alert and pushing secrets into daylight. Scorpio, notice what you’re protecting out of habit versus what truly needs guarding. Pluto in Aquarius asks for upgrades: healthier boundaries, smarter alliances, fewer emotional IOUs. Start with one conversation you’ve avoided for months.

Later, the Moon sextiles Pluto and you get control without the chokehold. Use it for cleanup: delete the messy thread, fix the budget leak, set the rule you keep negotiating away. Don’t bait people into proving loyalty; ask directly for what you need. When trust is mutual, your intensity reads like devotion, not surveillance, and you can exhale this week.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Good news travels faster than your anxiety this week, and it actually sticks. Mercury trine your ruler Jupiter helps you say the big thing without sounding like a motivational poster. Sagittarius, reach out to the person who gets your jokes and your fears. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer keeps pulling you back to home base, so honest nostalgia can be useful, not embarrassing.

The Moon trine Jupiter midweek makes comfort feel generous, so accept help and give it back. Then the Moon squares Jupiter dares you to overpromise, overspend, or over-text. Keep one plan realistic and let the rest stay optional. If emotions spike, eat something, sleep, and reply later. Big heart, better boundaries. You don’t need an audience to grow.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

This week still asks for brave structure. Saturn in Aries wants you to lead with your choices, not your mood, and the Moon in sextile to Saturn gives you a clean start: boundaries that actually hold. Capricorn, pick one responsibility you can finish early, so it stops stalking you all week. The payoff is real breathing room, not bragging rights.

Later, the Moon meets Saturn and you’ll feel the weight of every promise you’ve made. Don’t panic; edit. Saturn conjunct Neptune blurs the line between duty and fantasy, so double-check assumptions before committing time or money. If something feels foggy, ask for specifics and put it in writing. Your discipline works best when it protects your energy, not when it punishes you.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

This week has a “surprise update” vibe, and it’s personal. Sun square Uranus can scramble plans and poke at your pride, especially around money and home logistics. Aquarius, treat glitches as data, not insults. Moon square Uranus might trigger an emotional overreaction, so pause before firing off the spicy reply or making a dramatic purchase to prove a point.

Then the Moon sextiles Uranus and you get the good version of change: a clever fix, a better option, a conversation that resets the rules. Keep your schedule flexible and your expectations realistic. Try one experiment that makes life easier, even if it looks boring on paper. Your future self will thank you, and your nervous system will too.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Dreamy energy arrives fast as the Moon sextiles Neptune, so intuition runs hot and your imagination won’t shut up. Pisces season begins soon after, and suddenly everything feels personal again: your art, your love life, your sense of meaning. Pisces, don’t overextend because you feel bad for someone. Compassion without boundaries turns into burnout with a cute caption.

When the Moon meets Neptune, emotions get cinematic, so don’t treat every dramatic thought like truth. Saturn conjunct Neptune delivers a reality check that can actually help: time limits, budgets, definitions, a plan you can follow. Neptune in Aries pushes you to stop waiting for permission. Create, confess, or commit to the next step. Make it real enough to hold.

