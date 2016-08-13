This Week Has More Top 10 EDM Songs Than All of 2015

According to Forbes, there are now more EDM songs in the Billboard Top 10 in the United States for this week than all of 2015. This week’s top songs include “This Is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna, “Cold Water” by Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ, “Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers featuring Daya, and “Closer” by the Chainsmokers featuring Halsey.

“Closer” debuted in the Top 10 and according to writer Hugh McIntyre, this is important. “A top ten debut on the Hot 100 is rare, and only a few songs have the immediate star power to accumulate enough purchases and streams in their first week of availability to begin their charting lives within the highest area of the chart,” McIntyre wrote. “Interestingly the Hot 100 has now witnessed two “EDM” cuts achieving that goal in just the past two weeks.”

Of course, the official definition of EDM is up for debate and many of the songs in the Top 10 only sound related genre-wise by their use of synths. EDM songs in the Top 10 last year include “Hey Mama” by David Guetta featuring Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha and Afrojack, “Lean On” by Major Lazer and DJ Snake featuring MØ, and “Where Are Ü Now” by Skrillex and Diplo featuring Justin Bieber. Last week, we clarified the difference between EDM and electronic music.