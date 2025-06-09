‘Egging On’ Tasked Me With Trying To Climb Out of a Coop as an Egg, and It’s Just Egg-Cellent (Demo Impressions)

Imagine trying to play Only Up or Chained Together, but it’s an egg. If this concept is enough to fry your brain, Egging On may not be the game for you. But if you’re looking to scamble your way to the top of this chicken coop, you’ve come to the right place. Yes, it’s a rage game. Yes, I raged many times when I was just about to crack my way out of here, only to have a great fall just near the top. I never gave up, however. I had to poach victory from the grasp of Egging On, because I didn’t want to chicken out. It’s frustrating, fun, and easily the best “rage” platformer I’ve played in a while.

Screenshot: Egobounds

The Concept of ‘Egging On’ Is Incredibly Novel, and That’s What Makes It Stand Out

If you’ve scrolled through your social media feeds any time in the past few years, you’ve likely seen gameplay for games like Only Up or Chained Together. A series of randomized items thrown together in an asset-flipped game that is meant to cause pain and suffering. Egging On is similar, but put together in a much better and visually cohesive way. Right from the start, it’s very nice to look at. Pastel colors, a tasteful depth of field effect, and a narrator giving us our direction from the start, egging us on and helping us out. It’s very cute and quite fun once things get rolling.

Videos by VICE

It’s also incredibly difficult. You’ll need to pace yourself properly, and if you have a controller that can withstand a healthy rage-throw? This is the game to test it out with. Of course, since we’re an egg, we need to be incredibly careful about the shell. If it cracks too much, we’ll enter “Yolk Mode”, sliding around with some genuinely unpleasant sloshing sounds in our ears. That is, until the shell miraculously reappears around us, and we’re back in business. Keeping up with the momentum of the egg, all while doing everything in my power to hit jumps perfectly, was surprisingly exhilarating.

Egging On is a difficult game. But it’s one I want to master by the time the Next Fest demo goes away. I refuse to be bested by an EGG of all things. As the great Fred Durst once said: “Keep rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, rollin’.” And that, my friends, is what I must do.