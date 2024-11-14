‘Elden Ring’: Delaying My Descent Into Madness

Up top: I am not a FromSoftware guy. That’s not to say I think the games are bad, though. I value myself as a gamer too much to say something asinine like that. I think they’re incredible. And I don’t believe you need to play a game to look at it and objectively note its quality. Elden Ring is amazing: the lore, the gameplay, the art style. Elite work in all phases.

I’ve watched hundreds of videos showing the different builds and boss fights of the games in the FromSoftware portfolio. I own Armored Core 6 (and as soon as I get the time, I will dive in because Mechs). The point is to say that I only don’t have the time because I’m mentally preparing to jump into Elden Ring.

ONE (ELDEN) RING TO RULE THEM ALL

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment

So, I know that George R.R. Martin is influenced by J.R.R. Tolkien. But I never felt it in Game of Thrones as strongly as I did looking at Elden Ring. And that’s how I knew I’d eventually get around to giving this game a shot. The world-building in this game is insane. The fact that the DLC tied directly into something you see in the base game made my storytelling nerd heart leap with joy.

At the end of the day, not everything needs to be an overly subtle thing you have to dig to find. I remember players saying well before the DLC dropped that it would be the point where the DLC kicked off. And that’s pretty cool to me: the idea that you’ve laid your story out in a way that people can see where it’s going because of the environment.

Indeed, FromSoftware had me. I just knew I had to get past my own hang-ups about Elden Ring’s movement style, stamina bar management, and all that stuff. Again, I don’t think it’s inherently bad — just not my thing. But the game is intriguing if nothing else, and I pride myself on being able to learn new systems.

CHALLENGE GROUNDS

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment

I’ve made no secret of the fact that I like difficult games — that I need a challenge. And Elden Ring fits that bill. Throwing myself head-first into a game whose systems aren’t immediately going to click with me, that’s fun. Learning the timing of dodges and attacks, as well as the attack patterns of the enemies, is something I look forward to.

And I look forward to getting my ass kicked. FromSoft games have consistently provided some of my favorite video game death clips on the internet. I’m hoping to add one of mine to that. I think that’s part of the quality of the games. They’re unflinching in their demands on the players. Learn the systems, learn the patterns, and get better. Elden Ring settles for no one.

I took so much time to get myself revved up to play Elden Ring because I know myself. So, once I commit to learning this game and getting it down, there’s no turning back. And I had other games to play. I’m almost done with my backlog, and it’ll be that time. I’ll see y’all on the other side.