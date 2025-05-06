Elderly Man and His Dog Killed in Bear Attack

A man and his dog are dead after a bear attack in Florida. Robert Markel, 89, and his pup were found dead near his Florida home on May 5, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson George Reynaud told NBC News.

Since Markel and his dog were discovered in different areas, authorities believe two separate attacks took place.

“We do know it was a bear attack,” Reynaud told the outlet. “We don’t know if it was the same bear or multiple bears.”

Officials Kill 2 Bears

In response to the incident, officers set up a perimeter and used drones and traps to search for the one or more animals responsible, the outlet reported.

ABC News later reported that the FWC killed two bears in the area on Monday night. Naples Daily News reported that before officials exited the woods with a bear on Monday night, “a cluster of loud pops sounded, and then more pops, presumably gunfire, came 30 to 45 minutes later.”

The agency is currently testing the animals’ DNA to confirm if they got the animal responsible, ABC News reported.

The dead bear will be transported to Gainesville for testing, officials told USA Today.

As for how the incident went down, during a 911 call, Markel’s daughter said she saw a bear attack the dog, Reynaud told ABC News. She went looking for her dad in response and found him a couple of hundred yards away, per the outlet. At that time, she realized he’d been attacked earlier, Reynaud told the outlet.

If confirmed as a bear attack, this will be Florida’s first such incident in history, Reynaud told the outlet. The animal responsible is likely a Florida black bear, the FWC told the outlet.

