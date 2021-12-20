How ‘The Matrix’ Inspired a New Generation of Hackers

The camera pans across a dark nightclub. Rob Zombie's industrial metal anthem Dragula blasts through the speakers. Uninhibited revelers dance and mingle. In a corner, Neo is leaning awkwardly on a wall clearly under—or perhaps over—dressed for the occasion. He catches someone approaching him from the corner of his eye.

This is the first time that The Matrix hints that this is, among many other things, a hacker movie.

The movie isn't necessarily about hackers the way Hackers or Sneakers is, but it may well be the movie that most embodies the hacker ethos, and the one that has influenced hacker culture the most in the last two decades.

Just look at the movie’s aesthetics. If you go to hacker conferences like Def Con or the Chaos Communication Congress, it's hard to tell if the hackers there are cosplaying The Matrix, or if the Wachowski sisters, the minds behind the masterpiece, stole their look. A Def Con spokesperson, in fact, said that The Matrix was a staple on the conference movie channel, which is available throughout the hotel where the conference is held in Las Vegas.

“Based on what I’ve been able to confirm, we showed it at least 20 times,” Melanie Ensign, a longtime Def Con spokesperson, told Motherboard.