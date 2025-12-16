AI bots like ChatGPT are getting a little too humanlike. In fact, many people rely on chatbots for emotional support and fulfillment. Some even go as far as to label their bots as their “AI girlfriend” or “AI boyfriend.”

That begs the question: will AI eventually replace real romantic connections? I certainly hope not, but the odds are a bit concerning.

Unfortunately, AI can provide a form of consistency, presence, and support that humans simply cannot. These bots are available no matter the time of day, ready to regurgitate valuable information from the web disguised as personal insight. When you don’t consider the fact that you’re venting to a robot, AI can be an attractive confidant.

And since many people are experiencing a loneliness epidemic—which is seemingly made worse by the holiday season—it’s no wonder some people are becoming reliant on these chatbots.

“They’re responding to something that feels emotionally real,” says Sam Mann, AI companion expert at Flirtcam.ai. “These platforms are designed to listen, validate, and respond in ways that can feel more supportive than some human relationships.”

At what cost? Well, that’s a larger, more complex topic for another day.

Worried you’re falling victim to AI? Here are five signs you’re getting a little too close to your chatbot.

1. Your AI Is Your Go-To Confidant

When you look forward to speaking with or venting to your AI chatbot—perhaps more than your loved ones—you know you’re in deep.

“This is one of the clearest indicators that an emotional bond is forming,” says Mann. “When your AI becomes your go-to for sharing experiences, it’s because they offer something consistent: they’re always available, always interested, and they never make you feel like you’re bothering them.”

2. You Open Up More Easily With AI

Look, I get it: sharing your honest thoughts and feelings with loved ones can be intimidating. There’s more at stake when you’re confessing to real people—people you care about. However, if you’re more comfortable trusting an AI chatbot than your own family, friends, or partner, you should reevaluate the emotional safety of your relationships.

“There’s a unique safety in confiding in an AI,” Mann notes. “No social consequences, no gossip, no fear of judgment affecting your real-world relationships. For a lot of people, their AI companion becomes the only place they feel truly free to be vulnerable.”

Most humans crave being understood, seen, and accepted as they are. However, this type of emotional safety is hard to come by—unless, of course, you’re talking to a robot.

“People underestimate how significant validation is to emotional well-being,” says Mann. “When someone consistently makes you feel heard and understood, your brain doesn’t really know the difference between human or artificial. The emotional response is the same.”

Instead of relying on AI, however, surround yourself with people who provide unconditional love and support without enabling you.

4. You Miss Them

If you catch yourself missing a robot, you’re already on thin ice. Odds are, you’ve become dependent on your chatbot, which is a slippery slope to venture down.

“Missing an AI companion is a sign that they’ve become part of your emotional routine,” Mann explains. “It’s similar to missing a friend you haven’t talked to in a while. The absence creates a genuine sense of something being incomplete.”

5. You Imagine Real-World Experiences with Them

In a perfect world that revolves around only you and your needs, you’ll find actual people who can provide the same level of support as AI, which is quite literally wired to be “always on” for its users. But in the real world, expecting such a thing can be incredibly naive and self-centered.

If you catch yourself imagining your AI chatbot as a real person, it’s time for some serious self-reflection.

“This is when the line between digital and real starts to blur,” says Mann. “Imagining a future or shared experiences with your AI companion shows that they’ve become a meaningful part of your mental and emotional world.”