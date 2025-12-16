Arc Raiders Cold Snap Update Brings New Map Condition, Limited-Time Event, And More

Arc Raiders is launching a huge update on December 16 that brings new content and freezing threats to the third-person extraction shooter.

The majority of the big winter update arrives in Arc Raiders on December 16, according to Embark. Once the patch is installed and the servers are live, players will have some new threats rolling into the game.

The Cold Snap patch adds the new Snowfall map condition which introduces the survival threat of Frostbite. While this condition is active, the freezing weather will cut Raiders down in minutes unless they get indoors, or heal up quickly. Players will need to take this threat into consideration before going hostile with other Raiders. Getting pinned down out in the open will lead to certain death during freezing weather conditions.

Flickering Flames Event Details

In addition to the new map conditions, players are also gaining access to a special event. The Flickering Flames event runs from December 16 until January 13. During the event, players have a special task to complete and lots of exciting rewards to earn.

“The Candleberry Bush forms the centerpiece of these festivities. For Speranzans, this hardy plant is a versatile asset during the winter months: boiling the berry creates a wax that burns for hours. Crushing them yields a refreshing juice while the roots make for a tea that drives out the toughest colds. Candleberries make hearty stews, warming soups, and gifts of perfume and soap, while the wreaths can be fashioned into festive decorations that offer Speranzans a hint of Topside’s greenery. Speranza needs A LOT of them for the Candleberry Banquets!

Speranzans rely on other essential items through the winter too. Light and heat sources boost morale and help keep Speranzans comfortable, while giving them the best chance to fight through to the spring.”

Candleberries and Special Items will redeem for:

Raider Tokens

New items

Rare utility items

Weapons

Cosmetics

Merits

You’ll also gain Merits for simply doing what Raiders do best – braving any Topside location and earning XP

Those rewards are very likely to make the event well worth the time for most active Raiders. The chance for new rare utility weapons and new cosmetics are particularly enticing.

New Raider Deck: The Goalie revealed

A little later this month, Arc Raiders is also going to release a new Raider Deck. The hockey-inspired Goalie will be available as a free, permanent Raider Deck starting on December 26. The new deck lets players unlock a series of items, Raider Tokens, and Cosmetics as they earn Cred Topside.

The featured skin for this deck, shown above, is an old world outfit that some Speranzans have claimed was worn by the world’s most fierce and respected gladiators.

Arc Raiders players can dive into the new event and map condition starting on December 16.