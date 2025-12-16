Bungie Reveals Marathon Launch Window and an Unexpectedly Low Price Point

Bungie’s latest developer update video confirms that Marathon will release in March 2026 at a $40 price point.

Marathon Sets March 2026 Launch Window

Screenshot: Bungie

Bungie’s upcoming extraction shooter, Marathon, originally had plans for a 2025 release date, but delays and significant alpha testing feedback ended up pushing the game off of this calendar year’s schedule. The team at Bungie has been hard at work on the PvPvE shooter and are now back with a massive 23-minute developer update that features lots of new gameplay and confirms a new release target.

According to the Vision of Marathon Bungi ViDoc, Marathon is going to arrive in March 2026. Bungie has been using the summer and fall to process the strong feedback from the game’s alpha tests that ran in April 2025. The team has made some major adjustments since then and it is encouraging to see that they’re committing to a release fairly early in the 2026 calendar year.

In terms of gameplay updates, the new developer update focused heavily on the game’s core loot and extraction mechanics. The video revealed new Runner abilities and the updated loot container system that Bungie implemented following the April alpha tests.

Marathon is Targeting a $39.99 Price tag

Play video

Although Marathon is aiming to deliver a premium experience, Bungie is trying to competitively price the title to build up the player base and get a lot of early adopters. This type of multiplayer focused game requires a decent concurrent player count, so it’s important not to make long queues and wait times a barrier to entry for players. Marathon will be the next title to try and use a $40 price tag to feel more premium than free-to-play titles, but more much more affordable than $70 full-priced games.

Fans of the extraction shooter genre may already be familiar with this strategy from watching it play out, rather successfully, in Arc Raiders during 2025. Arc Raiders players are able to purchase the game for $40 and then have the option to spend more on cosmetics or other special content, but no purchases provide pay-to-win items or bonuses. Bungie has similar goals for Marathon and promises that “survival will never come down to how much money you spend.”

The Marathon team will share more plans for seasonal content, a roadmap, and details for upcoming testing opportunities in the near future. The next major update from the team is expected in January 2026.

When it arrives, Marathon will be available across all major platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.