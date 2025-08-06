Fatekeeper Looks Absolutely Wild in First THQ Nordic Reveal

You know what we need more of? First-person fantasy RPGs. I’m not being sarcastic. I really believe this. That belief might stem from wanting something in that genre to punch me in the gut narratively.

I’ve enjoyed the Elder Scrolls series, but never really felt anything from the story. Other games in the genre make me feel the same. So, I’ve been holding out for one that can really drive home a narrative. Fatekeeper just might be that game.

Fatekeeper can fill a void

Ever since the trailer dropped, I’ve seen comparisons to Dark Messiah of Might and Magic because of the combat. And I see it. I never finished Dark Messiah, but I do remember having to think carefully about how I fought. Especially as a melee character. And I don’t think we’ve seen many, if any first-person action RPGs that weren’t basically asking you to swing away. It’ll be interesting to see how this lands when it comes out.

The developers emphasize the narrative focus while still providing avenues to explore the world.

“While Fatekeeper follows a focused narrative path, the world invites exploration. From ancient battlegrounds, vast underground caverns, and serene forests to crumbling sanctuaries forgotten by time, each area rewards curiosity with hidden lore, forgotten relics, and unexpected encounters.”

I’m most interested in what they’re promising from the progression systems

“Fatekeeper offers rich progression mechanics that go far beyond surface-level stats. Build and refine your character with meaningful choices across combat styles, attributes, and spell schools. Whether you lean into raw strength, nimble precision, or devastating sorcery, the game supports a wide range of viable and unique builds.“

If this holds and the builds matter beyond “make me strong,” coupled with a strong narrative, I could see Fatekeeper being one of my favorite games. Maybe I’m searching for something to scratch that Tolkien itch in my gaming.

If I can ever upgrade my PC to the point where I can run this? Please believe I’ll be all over it.