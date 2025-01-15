Finally, a Game Lets Me Beat Up Murderous Weirdos With My Stinky Feet

David Szymanski, known for unhinged retro-inspired hits like DUSK and Iron Lung, reveals the release date of his upcoming project. Butcher’s Creek is a first-person hack and slasher where almost anything, including your bare foot, is a weapon. It’s quite possibly the funniest usage of a character’s body I’ve seen in a while. Just check out the new trailer and see for yourself.

Play video

In the trailer, we see our character strolling through a hell house of vicious serial torturers. As they bash heads in with various tools and pipes, a constant flashing of a pale, dirty gripper launches objects and enemies away.

Videos by VICE

It’s not the first game to feature a podiatric protagonist by a longshot. Duke Nukem was kickin’ alien faces off with his Mighty Feet back in the ’90s, but even he was too timid to let the Dukes out for some fresh air. The character in Butcher’s Creek, however, isn’t afraid to put the skin on the concrete. Five toes down, five others planted in some cultist chest cavities.

‘Butcher’s Creek’ is another dose of strange from Szymanski

Butcher’s Creek certainly has the Szymanski vibes, given its murder house setting and plaid-shirted cultists that look straight out of DUSK. But it definitely reminds me of a couple of other classics at the same time. I’ve been waiting to rip a pipe off a wall and beat a bad dude’s head in since Condemned: Criminal Origins. And, maybe it’s just me, but something about the Butcher’s Creek premise feels like Blood.

Screenshot: David Szymanski

“A troubled loner with a hunger for cinematic gore finds himself on the other side of the camera when rumors of authentic snuff videotapes lead him to an abandoned cabin near Butcher’s Creek, Pennsylvania. What starts as illicit urban exploration becomes a fight for survival when he’s captured by a gang of sadistic killers. Now his only option is to pick up a box cutter, a hammer, a pickaxe, or whatever else is at hand, and unleash a little video violence of his own,” the Steam description reads.

To regain health, you’ll photograph the bodies left by your murderous rampage. It’s just the kind of weirdness I’d expect from Szymanski. Who recently released Squirrel Stapler, a game where you hunt squirrels and staple them to a corpse.

Butcher’s Creek releases next week on January 23, but you can play a free demo now. While you’re at it, check out more of David Szymanski’s bizarre catalog, too. No, really, you should play Iron Lung.