What Is Captain’s Day in Fortnite? Full Schedule and Rewards

Captain’s Day is a recurring event in Fortnite Treasure Hunters that adds new bosses, weapons, and Sprites to Battle Royale. The next Captain’s Day listed by Epic Games is Thursday, November 12, while the next weekly Treasure Chest refresh is Sunday, November 15. Here’s what Captain’s Day does and what’s coming each week.

What Does Captain’s Day Do in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Each week during Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini season, a new Captain takes over a POI named after them on Crossbones Isle. Players who defeat the Captain will then have a chance to get their signature weapon. For example, beating Lil Uzi Vert at Lil Uzi’s Stronghold gets you his Lil’ SMG exotic weapon.

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The weekly updates also bring new Sprites and Map Fragments. Lil Uzi Vert’s Captain’s Day introduced the Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. Sprite, unlocked Cursed Sprite variants, and added a second Map Fragment.

Finally, Treasure Chest rewards rotate each Captain’s Day, too. If you’re still hunting for the Solid Gold Lil Uzi Vert Outfit, you have until the next chest refresh to find it before it’s removed from the treasure loot pool.

When Is the Next Fortnite Captain’s Day?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games’ Treasure Hunters schedule lists the next Captain’s Day for Thursday, November 12, 2026. Cap’n Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto are expected to take over the resort as part of the November 15 update.

Fortnite Captain’s Day Schedule and Treasure Chest Reset Times

The next weekly Treasure Chest refresh is Sunday, November 15 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. That’s when the Week 2 cosmetics rotate out. Here are the weekly reward windows, based on the Treasure Chest schedule:

Week Starts Ends Week 1 Nov. 1 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET Nov. 8 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET Week 2 (current) Nov. 8 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET Nov. 15 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET Week 3 Nov. 15 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET Nov. 22 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET Week 4 Nov. 22 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET Nov. 29 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET Week 5 Nov. 29 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET Dec. 5 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET

What’s Added Each Week in Fortnite Treasure Hunters?

Week 1 – A$AP Rocky

Screenshot: Epic Games

Boss and location: A$AP Rocky aboard the $.$. Rocky battleship.

A$AP Rocky aboard the $.$. Rocky battleship. Mythic weapon: A$AP Rocky’s Shock Rocket.

A$AP Rocky’s Shock Rocket. Sprites: Lil’ Flacko debuted, and Fortune Sprite variants became available during Week 1.

Lil’ Flacko debuted, and Fortune Sprite variants became available during Week 1. Quest: The first Map Fragment became available.

The first Map Fragment became available. Treasure Chest rewards: Solid Gold A$AP Rocky Outfit, Solid Gold Gauntlets Pickaxe, “Plunder in Paradise” Loading Screen, “No Trespassing” Jam Track, and the Mercedes-AMG G 63 G-Wagon.

Week 2 – Lil Uzi Vert

Screenshot: Epic Games

Boss and location: Lil Uzi Vert at the Stronghold.

Lil Uzi Vert at the Stronghold. Mythic weapon: Lil Uzi Vert’s Lil’ SMG. It fires faster the longer you hold the trigger and gives you a movement speed boost.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Lil’ SMG. It fires faster the longer you hold the trigger and gives you a movement speed boost. Sprites: Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. debuted, and Cursed Sprite variants started appearing in the wild.

Lil’ Uzi Vert Jr. debuted, and Cursed Sprite variants started appearing in the wild. Quest: A second Map Fragment was added.

A second Map Fragment was added. Treasure Chest rewards: Solid Gold Lil Uzi Vert Outfit, Diamond and Gold Back Bling, “So Kawaii” Loading Screen, “London” Jam Track, and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

Week 3 – Cap’n Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto

Captains and location: Cap’n Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto are expected to take over the resort.

Cap’n Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto are expected to take over the resort. Expected weapons: Leekcapper and Flapjack Rifle.

Week 4 – Oscar

Expected Mythic weapon: Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun.

Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun. Expected Sprite: Sir Oscar the Second.

Week 5 – Final Treasure Chest Rotation

Expected returning loot: Seven Sliders Mythic and Slapperoni Pizza.

Seven Sliders Mythic and Slapperoni Pizza. Captain: Epic hasn’t confirmed who will lead the final week.

Earlier coverage of the weekly loot lineup gives us an idea of what to expect in Weeks 3 through 5. In the meantime, if you’re still hunting for the Solid Gold Lil Uzi Vert Outfit, you have until November 15 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET before the next set of Treasure Chest rewards takes over.