After being declared “the world’s sexiest man”, Michael B Jordan is putting his powers to good use. The actor – best known for his roles in The Wire, Black Panther and Creed – is joining OnlyFans to raise money for a barber school.

Jordan made the revelation while appearing on chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live. In a conversation about his new facial hair, he joked that his moustache “has an OnlyFan coming soon, why not?”

He added: “Eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it's going to get wild.” When Kimmel joked that the account could probably bring in $250,000 a year, Jordan replied that that he was seriously intending to join the platform.

“I'm actually going to start one," Jordan said. "But like, all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there's been so many businesses and schools that shut down." When Kimmel asked him to clarify whether he was being serious, he replied: “Yeah, it's a thing. My barber Joe and the whole team, we've been plotting on that so we're going to work the system.”

Jordan isn’t the first A-Lister to join OnlyFans. The current celebrity roster includes Cardi B, Tyga, Blac Chyna and, less thrillingly, Chris Brown. Early this year, actor Bella Thorne earned $1 million within 24 hours of signing up to the platform, which apparently prompted OnlyFans to make changes to the site (though the company itself denies this), including the introduction of a maximum limit on the amount of money users can tip.

Thorne apologised to sex workers after a public backlash from those who accused her of impacting the incomes of more marginalised adult performers. Given that Jordan is joining up for charity with an account dedicated to his moustache, however, he’s probably less likely to meet such a frosty reception.